Adelanto, CA

Prep Football: Reynolds leads Adelanto past Victor Valley and back into the CIF-SS playoffs

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
All Keith Reynolds wanted Thursday night was to end his senior season with a victory.

Aside from wanting to end his final regular season on top, that victory would mean something that Reynolds has longed waited to experience.

Reynolds had a helping hand in leading the Adelanto football team to a 33-0 victory over Victor Valley to wrap up second place in the Desert Sky League standings.

Reynolds’ wish of finally experiencing a CIF-Southern Section playoff game will now be reality with the second-place finish.

“It’s a great feeling because in my whole high school years I never had a chance to play in the playoffs,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds’ sophomore season was cut short without playoffs following the pandemic and the Saints failed to qualify for the postseason last year.

“I just remember keeping my head up high and I used that to motivate my teammates this year,” Reynolds said. “I knew I didn’t wanna go out without the playoffs my senior year. I want something to remember with my brothers.”

Adelanto jumped on the board in the first quarter with a 7-0 lead, then Reynolds caught a touchdown pass from Noah Velasco to put the Saints up by 13 points.

But the Saints went cold and were held scoreless until the fourth quarter, which is something Victor Valley head coach hung his hat on following the loss.

After pulling off an upset victory over Barstow for the Axe, the Jackrabbits were held scoreless last week in a 13-0 loss to Granite Hills — the same margin they trailed by for most of Thursday night’s game.

The Jackrabbits simply couldn’t muster up any offense against the Saints.

“Our defense played a hell of a game,” Adelanto head coach Rafael Perry said. “We actually leaned on our defense until we started opening up and getting some points on the board in the fourth.”

Reynolds provided the spark in the fourth quarter that led to 20 points over a five-minute span. Reynolds took a toss from the 10-yard line and juked his way into the corner of the end zone.

On Victor Valley's following drive, Tylan Johnson intercepted a pass from Isac Cibrian and ran it back 49 yards to the house for a 27-0 lead.

About three minutes later, Mar Kai Shaw, who has been called to play quarterback over the last two games, hit Shakir Collins in stride for a 34-yard touchdown, capping the 20-point quarter.

Perry felt the Saints looked flat for most of the game, and attributed it to them taking the Jackrabbits lightly.

“That’s a reality check that will be addressed this week in practice,” Perry said. “It was like they were thinking that they were going to run through them. But I don’t care who they lost to, who beat them, Victor Valley wasn’t just going to come in and lay down for them. That wasn’t the case. That team came to fight and were ready for us. They gotta know no one can be taken lightly.”

For the Jackrabbits, Robert Kistner’s first season as head coach ends with a 3-7 record. Kistner took the job over the summer and a month later found himself preparing for the season opener against Big Bear.

Kistner praised his team following the game, crediting his seniors for laying the foundation for what’s being built at Victor Valley.

“There’s a long way to go now,” Kistner said. “The number one thing is to get an offseason program going. That’s it. We are worried about building a program, and it’s going to happen one brick at a time.”

Meanwhile, Adelanto’s season is extended at least another week. The Saints are expected to be paired in the Division 11 bracket once the playoff pairings are released Sunday morning.

Perry knows anything can happen once the playoffs begin, and is hopeful to continue the success that Ghalee Wadood’s teams found in the postseason during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Reynolds is relishing the moment but knows there is plenty of additional work in order to prepare. Especially when it comes to the mental aspect of the game.

“We gotta stop getting in our heads and just play the game,” Reynolds. “Because if our mental is off, then the mistakes come and that can’t happen in the playoffs.”

Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.

