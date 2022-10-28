Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
KevinMD.com
It’s not brain surgery: People with Parkinson’s need better care in the hospital
One year ago, I had brain surgery. The surgery was a success, and the hospital stay almost killed me. I am one in a million; one of the 1 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), a degenerative neurological disorder that currently has no cure. It is the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world, with the prevalence expected to double by the year 2030. Around 3 to 5 percent of those with PD are diagnosed before age 40 – I count myself among this “elite” crowd diagnosed at age 39.
Healthline
What Is Post-Intensive Care Syndrome?
Post-intensive care syndrome refers to physical, cognitive, and mental health issues that can develop after a person has survived a life threatening illness, most often after being discharged from the ICU. According to the American Thoracic Society, more than 50% of people who spend time in a hospital’s intensive care...
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of Type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study led by the University of Arizona. The researchers said this drug class, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs, which helps insulin work better, may effectively prevent dementia in patients at high risk who have mild or moderate Type 2 diabetes.
seniorresource.com
How Leg Pains Could be an Early Sign of Heart Attack or Stroke
I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
KXLY
Challenged Urine Bicarbonate Excretion Tied to CFTR Function in Cystic Fibrosis
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with cystic fibrosis, challenged urine bicarbonate excretion may be a marker for cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) function, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Peder Berg, M.D., from Aarhus University in...
Healthline
What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?
Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
KXLY
Trajectories of CKD Symptoms May Predict Later Health Outcomes
MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Distinct trajectories of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may predict subsequent health outcomes, according to a study published online Oct. 28 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Moustapha Faye, M.D., from CHRU-Nancy in France, and colleagues aimed to identify...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
KXLY
Newly discovered species of bacteria in microbiome may be culprit behind rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis affects 1 in 100 people worldwide. It causes inflamed, painful and swollen joints, often in the hands and wrists, and can lead to loss of joint function as well as chronic pain and joint deformities and damage. What causes this condition has been unknown. Rheumatoid arthritis leads to...
Brothers with rare neurological disorder go trick-or-treating with MedStar
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Halloween came early Saturday night for two North Texas brothers who suffer from the same rare neurological disorder. Maximillian, 5, and Christopher, 10, were able to go trick-or-treating for the first time since they were babies with the help of MedStar paramedics. "We have two young boys, both of them with a rare disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease," their dad, Christopher Watson, said. "They've had it since birth. They're both tube fed and have very little-to-no motor skills, and they don't talk." Without the ambulance crews serving as escorts, the whole family would have missed out on this experience. "It...
Medical News Today
What is the cardia of the stomach?
The cardia is the entrance to the stomach at the bottom of the esophagus. It is one of four main parts of the stomach, including the pylorus, body, and fundus. Food and liquids initially pass through the cardia before entering the stomach. Another name for this part of the stomach...
KXLY
Cancer Death Rates Continuing to Decline for Adults, Children
MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Cancer death rates are continuing to decline overall, although incidence is stable in men and increasing among women, according to a report published online Oct. 27 in Cancer. Kathleen A. Cronin, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, and...
Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
KXLY
Blood test that screens for multiple cancers at once promises to boost early detection
Detecting cancer early before it spreads throughout the body can be lifesaving. This is why doctors recommend regular screening for several common cancer types, using a variety of methods. Colonoscopies, for example, screen for colon cancer, while mammograms screen for breast cancer. While important, getting all these tests done can...
News-Medical.net
Investigators study symptom trajectories in nondialysis-dependent CKD patients
When individuals with varying degrees of chronic kidney disease who were not on dialysis answered annual questionnaires about their symptoms, researchers found that one-third could be categorized as having a "Worse symptom score and worsening trajectory" of symptoms. As reported in CJASN, these patients had especially high risks of later needing dialysis and of dying before dialysis initiation.
Medical News Today
Fibromuscular dysplasia: Treatment, symptoms, and causes
Fibromuscular dysplasia (FMD) is a rare vascular disease that causes extra cells to grow within the walls of a person’s arteries. This can cause the arteries to narrow and may cause them to tear. FMD can affect different arteries and cause a variety of signs and symptoms. This article...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for an irregular heartbeat?
Medications for an irregular heartbeat — known as arrhythmia — aim to treat symptoms and prevent damage to a person’s heart and other organs. Depending on the type of arrhythmia, medication can help slow or regulate a person’s heartbeat. Arrhythmias affect. 1.5–5% — of the population,...
