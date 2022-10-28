FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Halloween came early Saturday night for two North Texas brothers who suffer from the same rare neurological disorder. Maximillian, 5, and Christopher, 10, were able to go trick-or-treating for the first time since they were babies with the help of MedStar paramedics. "We have two young boys, both of them with a rare disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease," their dad, Christopher Watson, said. "They've had it since birth. They're both tube fed and have very little-to-no motor skills, and they don't talk." Without the ambulance crews serving as escorts, the whole family would have missed out on this experience. "It...

2 DAYS AGO