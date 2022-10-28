ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncannon, PA

Susquenita soccer duo crushing county records

By Nick Petraccione
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Year after year the Susquenita girls soccer team has been improving. Five seasons ago when head coach Chris Magness took over, the program’s main goal was building to get some wins. Now, it’s about shattering the record books.

“It shows how well the program has been built up through the years. there was a point where we were not very good at all,” said Susquenita senior Mady Fleisher. “We just worked hard for it. We want it.”

Perhaps no one wants to move that culture along than more than senior duo Mady Fleisher and Samantha Wechsler.

“When I first came here, I watched their middle school games when they were playing on the middle school team. And I saw they had the chemistry back in middle school when they were constantly just finding each other,” said Magness about the two.

Fleisher and Wechsler aren’t just best friends, they are two of the best players to ever lace them up for the Blackhawks. Combined they have broken every record in their school and Perry County for goals, points and assists in all of boys and girls soccer.

“It’s kind of crazy to think that we kind of just moved together through soccer with our records and stuff. Can’t have one without the other,” Wechsler said.

Fleisher is the all-time assist leader with 78 and 162 total career points. Wechsler is the all-time points leader with a whopping 270, smashing the record of 140 set two decades ago. She as 111 goals in her career.

“It’s awesome. I wouldn’t want to do it without anyone else. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have any records that I have and I’m sure she could say the same,” said Fleisher.

On top of their individual records, Susquenita has scored 87 goals this season, tying a Tri-Valley League record, they’ve broken the TVL record for least goals allowed in a season, and many more school records.

Now they have their eyes on something else, getting Susquenita’s first ever district tournament win.

“That would be another record that we would be breaking for the school because that’s never happened before,” Wechsler said. “We’ve never won a district game so we are really trying to fight for that.”

Susquenita takes on Boiling Springs on the road on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in their district tournament opener.

