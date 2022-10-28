Read full article on original website
Related
Use of N-word on Twitter jumped by almost 500% after Elon Musk's takeover as trolls test limits on free speech, report says
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover sparked a surge in the use of the N-word on the social media platform. A social media research group told The Washington Post the use of the slur increased by nearly 500%. Musk said that Twitter will form a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints."
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
americanmilitarynews.com
Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter
Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Launching Test Of Rival Social Network
Just in time for Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter for a cool $44 billion.
Racist, antisemitic tweets quickly spread after Musk Twitter takeover
Racist and antisemitic tweets quickly spread on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company on Thursday, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Musk closed the deal on his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night and reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top Twitter executives.
Fake Trump Twitter statement dupes figures on both left and right
Hours after news of Musk's takeover broke, a fake statement from Trump began circulating online.
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
Twitter deal: Why 'Chief Twit' Elon Musk brought along a sink on his visit to Twitter headquarters
The billionaire who runs Tesla and SpaceX posted a clip of himself walking into Twitter’s headquarters carrying a porcelain sink: “Let that sink in.”
As Elon Musk finalized his Twitter deal, Jack Dorsey launched a beta for his new social-media company
Jack Dorsey's decentralized social-media platform, Bluesky Social, is now accepting beta users. The news coincides with Musk's takeover of Twitter, which Dorsey founded and ran for several years. Dorsey left Twitter in 2021 and named Parag Agrawal, whom Musk quickly fired, as his successor. Just as Elon Musk was finalizing...
Ye Has Agreed To Buy Right-Wing Social Media Cesspool Parler, Twitter Says He’s Being Swindled
Ye is now the owner of far-right social media platform. The post Ye Has Agreed To Buy Right-Wing Social Media Cesspool Parler, Twitter Says He’s Being Swindled appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Washington Examiner
General Motors suspends advertising on Twitter following Musk purchase
General Motors is suspending its advertising on Twitter, the company announced Friday, claiming it was pausing to evaluate the platform's new direction under its new billionaire owner Elon Musk. The automaker claimed its interactions with customers through social media will not change and that it is only pausing its purchase...
Twitter shares will be suspended on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday as Elon Musk edges towards a takeover
The New York Stock Exchange will suspend Twitter shares Friday as Elon Musk closes in on a takeover. Musk is buying the social media company for $44 billion after trying to walk away from the deal. He visited Twitter's San Francisco office on Wednesday and updated his profile bio to...
Twitter Users Leave at an Alarming Pace
Twitter is losing its most active users, which presents new owner Elon Musk with a problem he may be unable to solve.
Heartwarming video shows baby elephant thanking girl for helping after it got stuck in the mud
'The trunk nod at the end was heart melting.'
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter addressed to...
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter — and faces major hurdles as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform. Twitter's new owner fired the company's board of directors and made himself the board's sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Elon Musk Makes Major Twitter Changes
The deal has finally been done. Elon Musk, after months of will-he-won't he, has officially completed his $44 billion purchase of social media giant Twitter on Thursday, according to Axios.
Far-right figures gained thousands of new Twitter followers in the 24 hours before Elon Musk's takeover, research company finds
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert gained almost 18,700 Twitter followers, with nearly half of those from new accounts, Memetica found.
GM temporarily halts paid advertising on Twitter
Oct 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said late on Friday it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media company.
Comments / 0