Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Home Depot will open in three years in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Retail Giant bought the Fashion, Square Mall in September this year. According to officials, they are currently going through the approval process with the local government. So far, Home Depot states that they will not tear down the mall and act as a landlord...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company having final last call

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Although the Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company is at its final last call, the owner is ready to go out with a bang. From a home brew store to a downtown lounge, Owner Mike Chapple is retiring, and for the second time he says goodbye to this chapter.
STAUNTON, VA
AGU Blogosphere

“Blowout” landslides and the lidar signature of extreme Appalachian rainfall events

On the night of June 27, 1995, the Albemarle County, Virginia, mountainside shown below received an exceptional amount of rainfall. No one knows how much, but a nearby rain gage recorded ~ 11 inches (28 cm) of rainfall with only 2 hours…the rain event continued for several more hours. Unsurprisingly, a tremendous number of landslides resulted. The slides are clearly visible in this lidar hillshade image, and those marked with yellow arrows are of particular interest in the context of the storm’s outrageous precipitation rate and total, which likely reached 30 inches (76 cm).
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Shopping cart killer due in court today

Online records show that Anthony Eugene Robinson has a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court to either set a plea date or a trial date. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with five felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection with the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville Fire Department says goodbye to Chief Smith

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Fire Department said goodbye to Fire Chief Hezedean Smith at the annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony on Thursday. Smith is taking a position in Florida. Smith noted the initiatives he started as the first African-American fire chief in CFD history. He said the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
969wsig.com

New scam has callers claiming to be Waynesboro police

Another day, another scam alert. This one from the Waynesboro Police Department. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, community members have reported receiving phone calls from a person identifying themselves as from the Waynesboro Sheriffs’ office or Waynesboro Police Department. The scammer states that they...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

White Hall representative on Albemarle school board resigns

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is now an opening on the Albemarle County School Board. During the board’s Thursday night meeting, David Oberg of the White Hall Magisterial District announced he was resigning from his seat. According to a release, his resignation will go into effect Dec....
WHITE HALL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
LYNCHBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

Resigned: Oberg out at Albemarle County School Board

The Albemarle County School Board is down one member. At last night’s Board meeting, Whitehall Magisterial District member David Oberg resigned his position, effective December 31. Oberg was first elected to his seat in 2015 and has been a staunch supporter of leftist education policies in Albemarle County schools.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
jmu.edu

The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift

Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
VIRGINIA STATE
wina.com

NC man arrested in bar shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On Sunday October 23, Charlottesville Police Officers responded to a shots fired report near the 200 Block of West Main St. Two individuals were involved in an altercation and Davonn J. Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the UVA Medical Center.
