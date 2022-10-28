Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
“My intention is that we will fire nobody in that business,” TELUS International on WillowTree employees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-based software company WillowTree’s new owner TELUS International says it has no plans to let any current employees go. It says that after the deal is officially closed in January, the goal is to hire more people on. “Every one of our acquisitions, and this...
NBC 29 News
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
cbs19news
Home Depot will open in three years in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Retail Giant bought the Fashion, Square Mall in September this year. According to officials, they are currently going through the approval process with the local government. So far, Home Depot states that they will not tear down the mall and act as a landlord...
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company having final last call
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Although the Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company is at its final last call, the owner is ready to go out with a bang. From a home brew store to a downtown lounge, Owner Mike Chapple is retiring, and for the second time he says goodbye to this chapter.
AGU Blogosphere
“Blowout” landslides and the lidar signature of extreme Appalachian rainfall events
On the night of June 27, 1995, the Albemarle County, Virginia, mountainside shown below received an exceptional amount of rainfall. No one knows how much, but a nearby rain gage recorded ~ 11 inches (28 cm) of rainfall with only 2 hours…the rain event continued for several more hours. Unsurprisingly, a tremendous number of landslides resulted. The slides are clearly visible in this lidar hillshade image, and those marked with yellow arrows are of particular interest in the context of the storm’s outrageous precipitation rate and total, which likely reached 30 inches (76 cm).
q101online.com
Shopping cart killer due in court today
Online records show that Anthony Eugene Robinson has a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court to either set a plea date or a trial date. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with five felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection with the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.
cbs19news
Charlottesville Fire Department says goodbye to Chief Smith
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Fire Department said goodbye to Fire Chief Hezedean Smith at the annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony on Thursday. Smith is taking a position in Florida. Smith noted the initiatives he started as the first African-American fire chief in CFD history. He said the...
969wsig.com
New scam has callers claiming to be Waynesboro police
Another day, another scam alert. This one from the Waynesboro Police Department. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, community members have reported receiving phone calls from a person identifying themselves as from the Waynesboro Sheriffs’ office or Waynesboro Police Department. The scammer states that they...
su.edu
Shenandoah Gifted Ownership of Property that Includes Residence Hall, Dining Facility
Shenandoah University will soon own the Millwood Avenue property that includes South Campus Commons and Buzzins restaurant thanks to a generous donation by the Don Vaden family that is one of the largest real estate gifts in the university’s history. Shenandoah has renamed South Campus Commons to Vaden Campus...
cbs19news
White Hall representative on Albemarle school board resigns
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is now an opening on the Albemarle County School Board. During the board’s Thursday night meeting, David Oberg of the White Hall Magisterial District announced he was resigning from his seat. According to a release, his resignation will go into effect Dec....
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
schillingshow.com
Resigned: Oberg out at Albemarle County School Board
The Albemarle County School Board is down one member. At last night’s Board meeting, Whitehall Magisterial District member David Oberg resigned his position, effective December 31. Oberg was first elected to his seat in 2015 and has been a staunch supporter of leftist education policies in Albemarle County schools.
NBC 29 News
People’s Coalition accuses ACPD of racial profiling, ACPD responds
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, the People’s Coalition calling out the Albemarle County Police Department for racial profiling, pointing to one thing in particular. 20% of the people being pulled over by Albemarle County police are Black, even though...
jmu.edu
The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift
Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
wina.com
NC man arrested in bar shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On Sunday October 23, Charlottesville Police Officers responded to a shots fired report near the 200 Block of West Main St. Two individuals were involved in an altercation and Davonn J. Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the UVA Medical Center.
