LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
How to Watch Celtics-Cavaliers Game On Wednesday
The Boston Celtics (4-2) and Cleveland Cavaliers (5-1) will play each other on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Brooklyn aReport: Brooklyn Nets Hiring Ime Udoka to Replace Steve NashNets Hiring Ime Udoka to Replace Steve Nash
The Brooklyn Nets will hire the former Boston Celtics head coach
Justin Verlander makes nice with Phillies fans is exchange of bird flips, thumbs up
Justin Verlander knows how to endear himself to Philadelphia sports fans. The Houston ace greeted Phillies fans on Monday by flipping them the bird when the Astros team bus arrived at Citizens Park before Game 3 of the World Series was rained out. He did so with a smile in response to what was in all likelihood a similar welcome by the Phillies faithful in attendance.
Reactions suggest Vikings crushed Lions in Hockenson trade
Nobody seems impressed by the Lions...
