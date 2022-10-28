ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheGrio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Justin Verlander makes nice with Phillies fans is exchange of bird flips, thumbs up

Justin Verlander knows how to endear himself to Philadelphia sports fans. The Houston ace greeted Phillies fans on Monday by flipping them the bird when the Astros team bus arrived at Citizens Park before Game 3 of the World Series was rained out. He did so with a smile in response to what was in all likelihood a similar welcome by the Phillies faithful in attendance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy