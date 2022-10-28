Read full article on original website
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Francisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities.
Trump asks justices to keep tax returns from House committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is going to the Supreme Court, again, this time to try to stop his tax returns from being handed to a congressional committee. In an emergency appeal filed Monday, Trump wants the court to order at least a temporary hold on the...
Chief Justice Roberts temporarily shields Trump tax records from House
The Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily halted a House panel from accessing the tax records of former President Trump ahead of their expected release. The move, which comes in response to an emergency request Trump filed on Monday, was ordered by Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency matters arising in the District of Columbia. […]
Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s election as president was a wake-up call — not just for the political establishment, but also for the company synonymous with him, his wealth and his fame, a top executive testified Tuesday. Suddenly, with the boss heading to the White House...
House GOP’s possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least three Republicans running for the U.S. House attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and made their way toward the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection to stop Joe Biden’s election. Countless other House Republican candidates are skeptics and...
Conspiracy theories aided by Musk, Trump soar after Paul Pelosi attack
False information and conspiracy theories began to circulate online quickly in the days after the break-in and attack on Paul Pelosi at his and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) home in San Francisco on Friday, underscoring the hold such misinformation has on a part of the culture. In this case, the conspiracy theories were also spread […]
Supreme Court clears way for Graham to face questioning in Georgia election probe
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to face questioning before a grand jury investigating 2020 election interference in Georgia, while emphasizing that the inquiry must abide by constitutional safeguards for lawmakers. The court’s move was a legal setback for Graham, one of several...
FCC commissioner calls for TikTok ban over data concerns
One of the five commissioners of the FCC is calling on Congress to ban TikTok over concerns that user data could end up in the hands of China's government.
Arizona county’s ballot hand-count plan challenged in court
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona county’s plan to hand count all ballots cast in next week’s election has triggered a court challenge, marking the latest twist to the effort by rural Cochise County to mollify skeptics distrustful of its vote-counting equipment. The lawsuit came Monday as Democrats...
Judge restricts far-right group from carrying weapons, taking video at Arizona ballot drop boxes
People wearing body armor or weapons have been observed at ballot drop boxes in multiple states after Trump and his allies urged supporters to monitor them.
GOP leads in generic congressional ballot by 2 points: WSJ poll
Republicans lead Democrats by 2 points on a generic congressional ballot with Election Day just one week away, according to a new survey. A Wall Street Journal poll released Tuesday found 46 percent of registered voters polled would vote for a GOP candidate for Congress if the election was held today, and 44 percent would […]
Pelosi says husband faces ‘long recovery’ after ‘horrific attack’
Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent surgery for a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands after he was assaulted in their home early Friday morning.
South Carolina’s Mace gets boost from McCarthy, Gabbard
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is getting a boost from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other political figures in the closing week before the midterm elections as she seeks a second term representing her fast-growing district. On Wednesday, Miami Mayor Francis...
