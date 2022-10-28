Read full article on original website
U.S. to send B-52 bombers to Australia, draws criticism from China
The U.S. Air Force will supply Australia with up to six B-52 bombers with nuclear capabilities, drawing criticism from China during a time of rising turmoil.
Qatar Is Paying Fans To Post Pro-World Cup Propaganda
The Qatari government is compensating a group of fans to disseminate positive propaganda about the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup. The program, run by Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, includes 400 fans from 60 countries, according to Reuters. Various media reports have noted fans from several European countries will participate — including the Netherlands, Belgium, and France.
World Cup Could Make November Biggest Betting Month in History
November could be the biggest month of sports betting in U.S. history. While it will feature regular games from the NFL, NBA, and NHL, plus the end of the World Series, the biggest factor is likely to be the World Cup, which kicks off Nov. 20. The total sports betting...
Sports Drinks Boost Coca-Cola to $11B Quarter
Coca-Cola continues to rack up revenue from its sports drinks segment. The beverage giant generated $11.1 billion in revenue in Q3 2022 — a 10% increase year-over-year and surpassing Wall Street estimates of $10.52 billion. Sports drinks — which include BODYARMOR, Powerade, and Aquarius — grew 6% during the quarter.
LGBT Fans Boycott World Cup As FIFA Stays Quiet
FIFA’s silence is pushing fans away from the 2022 World Cup. LGBT soccer fan groups are boycotting the tournament — which takes place between Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 — due to FIFA’s stance regarding Qatar’s treatment of the LGBT community. Homosexuality is illegal in the country — and, if prosecuted, Muslims could face the death penalty.
