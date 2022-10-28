ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Office Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Qatar Is Paying Fans To Post Pro-World Cup Propaganda

The Qatari government is compensating a group of fans to disseminate positive propaganda about the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup. The program, run by Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, includes 400 fans from 60 countries, according to Reuters. Various media reports have noted fans from several European countries will participate — including the Netherlands, Belgium, and France.
Front Office Sports

Sports Drinks Boost Coca-Cola to $11B Quarter

Coca-Cola continues to rack up revenue from its sports drinks segment. The beverage giant generated $11.1 billion in revenue in Q3 2022 — a 10% increase year-over-year and surpassing Wall Street estimates of $10.52 billion. Sports drinks — which include BODYARMOR, Powerade, and Aquarius — grew 6% during the quarter.
Front Office Sports

LGBT Fans Boycott World Cup As FIFA Stays Quiet

FIFA’s silence is pushing fans away from the 2022 World Cup. LGBT soccer fan groups are boycotting the tournament — which takes place between Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 — due to FIFA’s stance regarding Qatar’s treatment of the LGBT community. Homosexuality is illegal in the country — and, if prosecuted, Muslims could face the death penalty.
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy