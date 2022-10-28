"Picture it: you're 19 years old and have just completed your final examinations of your sophomore year of college. But somehow, there was nothing on your mind except the fact that your period was 3 weeks late. It was obviously the stress of finals right? But a test couldn't hurt. Better get 2 just to be sure. You wait a few days because it's no big deal, it will be negative; you're sure of it. And then that little blue plus sign appears despite all your logical reasoning. You cry and cry and wonder what on earth you're going to do. Are you ready to be a mother?

15 MINUTES AGO