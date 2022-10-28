Read full article on original website
Newly discovered species of bacteria in microbiome may be culprit behind rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis affects 1 in 100 people worldwide. It causes inflamed, painful and swollen joints, often in the hands and wrists, and can lead to loss of joint function as well as chronic pain and joint deformities and damage. What causes this condition has been unknown. Rheumatoid arthritis leads to...
Patients Favor Single-Port Robotic System for Uro-Oncology Surgery
MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients undergoing urologic oncology procedures, use of the da Vinci single-port (SP) robotic system is perceived favorably by patients compared with a multiport platform, according to a study published in the Nov. 1 issue of Urology Practice. Luca A. Morgantini, M.D.,...
Trajectories of CKD Symptoms May Predict Later Health Outcomes
MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Distinct trajectories of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may predict subsequent health outcomes, according to a study published online Oct. 28 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Moustapha Faye, M.D., from CHRU-Nancy in France, and colleagues aimed to identify...
Benefit of Ticagrelor-Aspirin in Stroke Patients Tied to Renal Function
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among CYP2C19 loss-of-function allele carriers with minor stroke or transient ischemic attack, those with normal renal function rather than impaired renal function derive greater benefit from ticagrelor-aspirin versus clopidogrel-aspirin, according to research published online Nov. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Blood test that screens for multiple cancers at once promises to boost early detection
Detecting cancer early before it spreads throughout the body can be lifesaving. This is why doctors recommend regular screening for several common cancer types, using a variety of methods. Colonoscopies, for example, screen for colon cancer, while mammograms screen for breast cancer. While important, getting all these tests done can...
Newborn Screening for Cystic Fibrosis Less Accurate in Minorities
MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) variant panels have lower detection rates when used for newborn screening (NBS) in racial and ethnic-minority groups, according to a study published online Oct. 13 in Pediatric Pulmonology. Meghan E. McGarry, M.D., from the University of...
Challenged Urine Bicarbonate Excretion Tied to CFTR Function in Cystic Fibrosis
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with cystic fibrosis, challenged urine bicarbonate excretion may be a marker for cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) function, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Peder Berg, M.D., from Aarhus University in...
GI Bleeding Lower With Apixaban Versus Other DOACs in A-Fib
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), apixaban use is associated with a lower risk for gastrointestinal bleeding (GIB) compared with other direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), according to a study published online Nov. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Wallis C.Y. Lau,...
American College of Surgeons, Oct. 16-20
The annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons was held from Oct. 16 to 20 in San Diego and attracted participants from around the world, including surgeons, medical experts, allied health professionals, and administrators. The conference included hundreds of general and specialty sessions, postgraduate courses, scientific paper presentations, video-based education presentations, and posters focusing on the latest advances in surgical care.
Cancer Death Rates Continuing to Decline for Adults, Children
MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Cancer death rates are continuing to decline overall, although incidence is stable in men and increasing among women, according to a report published online Oct. 27 in Cancer. Kathleen A. Cronin, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, and...
October is miscarriage and infant loss awareness month
"Picture it: you're 19 years old and have just completed your final examinations of your sophomore year of college. But somehow, there was nothing on your mind except the fact that your period was 3 weeks late. It was obviously the stress of finals right? But a test couldn't hurt. Better get 2 just to be sure. You wait a few days because it's no big deal, it will be negative; you're sure of it. And then that little blue plus sign appears despite all your logical reasoning. You cry and cry and wonder what on earth you're going to do. Are you ready to be a mother?
