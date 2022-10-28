ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Charleston house fire displaces five residents

By Brandyn Benter
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Five people have been displaced, with one injured, due to a mobile home fire in Charleston, Illinois in the early morning hours of Friday.

According to a release from the Charleston Fire Department, firefighters were called to a mobile home at 530 Reynolds Lot 60 in Charleston at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Fire Chief Steve Bennett reports the fire began in a small shed which then caught the home on fire. Five residents were able to escape with only one suffering minor burns. The shed was a loss with the home being severely damaged. A neighboring home was also damaged due to its proximity to the flames.

Bennett said the American Red Cross is assisting the now displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

