FireRescue1
CAL FIRE could add more than 1,000 firefighters if Calif. voters approve new tax
SACRAMENTO — A new tax on California’s wealthiest residents, if approved by voters next week, could raise enough money for CAL FIRE to hire more than 1,000 new firefighters. Proposition 30 would funnel an estimated $525 million to $750 million to a new fund to be used by...
FireRescue1
‘The comeback is bigger than the setback’: Fla. firefighters forge ahead after Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach Fire Chief Ronald Martin details the department’s planning, rescue and recovery efforts in the wake of disaster — There are events that rattle the fabric of our communities and leave lasting imprints on our psyche. For communities along the southwest Florida coast, Hurricane Ian is one such event.
