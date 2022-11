Suffolk Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are seeking information on a 25-foot boat that washed ashore last night at Smith Point Beach. The unmanned vessel was located approximately two miles west of the Moriches Inlet on the oceanside around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, SCPD informed greaterlongisland.com. In addition to the police and Coast Guard, local fire departments responded to the scene.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO