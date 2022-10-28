Vermont man accused of murdering infant found not guilty

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A ruling has been made in a homicide case where an infant was strangled to death in January 2018 in Ludlow. On Friday, the jury found Tyler Pollender-Savery not guilty of the murder of Karsten Rickert.

Tyler Pollender-Savery faced a second-degree murder charge in connection to the homicide case. Pollender-Savery had been living with Rickert’s mother Abigail Wood. Court documents say that Wood saw him leaving Rickert’s room on the morning of January 11th and when she went to change Rickert’s diapers, she noticed he wasn’t breathing.

Law enforcement who responded said they saw red marks on the infant’s neck and autopsy results showed Rickert had died from strangling and/or smothering. At that time, Pollender-Savery and Wood suggested that Rickert could have gotten trapped by a blanket.

Following the verdict, Vermont Attorney General Susanne Young issued a statement: “I want to thank the jury for their service. While we are disappointed that the State was unable to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, the right to a trial by jury is fundamental to our system of justice and a cornerstone of our democracy. Our thoughts are with 11-month-old Karsen Rickert’s family during this time.”

