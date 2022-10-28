ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, VT

Vermont man accused of murdering infant found not guilty

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jO3L_0iqRyHV100

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A ruling has been made in a homicide case where an infant was strangled to death in January 2018 in Ludlow. On Friday, the jury found Tyler Pollender-Savery not guilty of the murder of Karsten Rickert.

Tyler Pollender-Savery faced a second-degree murder charge in connection to the homicide case. Pollender-Savery had been living with Rickert’s mother Abigail Wood. Court documents say that Wood saw him leaving Rickert’s room on the morning of January 11th and when she went to change Rickert’s diapers, she noticed he wasn’t breathing.

Law enforcement who responded said they saw red marks on the infant’s neck and autopsy results showed Rickert had died from strangling and/or smothering. At that time, Pollender-Savery and Wood suggested that Rickert could have gotten trapped by a blanket.

Bennington PD find suspect in fatal shooting

Following the verdict, Vermont Attorney General Susanne Young issued a statement: “I want to thank the jury for their service. While we are disappointed that the State was unable to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, the right to a trial by jury is fundamental to our system of justice and a cornerstone of our democracy. Our thoughts are with 11-month-old Karsen Rickert’s family during this time.”

Carol Lattizzori
3d ago

interesting, so what did the Autopsy show ? Red marks on the neck ! Was hioid bone broken (Adams Apple ).Did he have broken blood vessels on the whites of his eyes .If the Autopsy showed the two things I mentioned then that is indicative OF STRANGULATION! POOR BABY GOD BLESS HIS SOUL.I.AM NOT BUYING HE GOT CAUGHT UP IN A BLANKET !

Kelly Kiger
2d ago

The mother or the so called boyfriend could have both had something to do with the death of this poor Baby! Maybe they were both on Drugs and were both responsible! Poor Baby Boy 👶 I hope that this poor Baby gets justice! Very 😔 Sad! Some people are unfit to be parents I hope there is a retrial and this little Baby Angel rests in peace!!

