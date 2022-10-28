ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

What we know after Plaza Mariachi, ex-Auto Masters owner's fraud indictment

By Mariah Timms, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06a4Kp_0iqRxfWY00
  • Mahan "Mark" Janbakhsh, owner of Plaza Mariachi and former owner of Auto Masters, was charged and arrested this week
  • Former Auto Masters chief financial officer Steven L. Piper was also charged and arrested
  • Both face multiple counts in what investigators call a multi-million-dollar bank fraud scheme

Nashville businessman Mahan "Mark" Janbakhsh, owner of Plaza Mariachi and former owner of Auto Masters, was charged Thursday in what federal investigators called a multi-million-dollar bank fraud scheme.

Also charged was former Auto Masters chief financial officer Steven L. Piper.

Janbakhsh, 47, of Brentwood, and Piper, 51, of Joelton, were arrested Thursday morning by the FBI.

Janbakhsh denied the allegations in a statement sent to The Tennessean on Thursday.

Is Auto Masters in trouble in this case?

No. The current owners of the Auto Masters chain were not included in these charges.

Freeland Auto Group bought the company in 2018 after Janbakhsh filed for bankruptcy. Although they bought the company's name, logo and stock, a representative confirmed to The Tennessean on Thursday they did not buy the former loan portfolio and have no connection with how things were previously run.

"The previous owners’ actions are deeply disappointing and are no reflection on our organization or its leadership today," a statement from the company read.

FEDS:Plaza Mariachi, Auto Masters owner led multi-million-dollar bank fraud scheme

Does this affect Plaza Mariachi?

No business operations tied to Plaza Mariachi or Janbakhsh's other businesses are mentioned in the federal indictment.

A spokesperson for Plaza Mariachi said Friday that operations will continue as normal. The same is true for the Hispanic Family Foundation and Activa Nashville, a Spanish-format radio station, that Janbakhsh helped launch. Both are headquartered at Plaza Mariachi.

Since a 2019 bankruptcy settlement, "Mark has been active in the philanthropic world, attempting to serve Nashville and better the lives of its residents," a representative of his defense told The Tennessean.

What's the story?

Janbakhsh and Piper are accused of conspiring to defraud two banks, Capital One and First Tennessee Bank (now known as First Horizon).

Investigators claim the pair used a used car dealership chain in the Nashville area, Auto Masters, to overstate their collateral by more than $37 million and defraud the banks out of lines of credit — $24 million in total — based on the falsified collateral.

Janbakhsh was the majority owner of nine used car dealerships and six related finance companies in Middle Tennessee that did business as Auto Masters.

Piper, a certified public accountant, was the chief financial officer of all the Auto Masters entities and prepared the tax returns for Auto Masters and for Janbakhsh personally, according to details released by the U.S. Attorney's office.

What are they charged with?

Janbakhsh and Piper are each charged with five counts of defrauding these financial institutions; five counts of making false statements and over-valuing property and securities for the purpose of influencing these financial institutions; and three counts of making false representations during official proceedings.

Separately, Janbakhsh faces a charge of witness tampering and Piper faces three counts of filing false tax returns.

Janbakhsh and Piper are accused of misusing Auto Masters' sideline of providing car loans financed through lines of credit from the banks. Investigators say they falsely inflated numbers in monthly reports on the total value of eligible loans that made up the collateral for that credit.

Janbakhsh's defense said he denies all allegations. A listed attorney for Piper declined comment when reached by phone.

What was the agreement with Capital One?

Auto Masters, at the time owned by Janbakhsh, entered a loan agreement with Capital One in 2011, Janbakhsh's legal team wrote in a statement provided to The Tennessean. The agreement's backing included stock collateral as well as a personal guaranty by Janbakhsh.

Six years later, Capital One began to remove itself from parts of the auto market and called in its line of credit from Auto Masters. While attempting to refinance, Janbakhsh "discovered that a collateral shortfall had developed," according to his statement.

The discrepancy was reported to Capital One.

In October 2017, Piper submitted another report to Capital One disclosing that Auto Masters had overstated its collateral by over $33 million, court records show. In that report, the company admitted it it had drawn $26.4 million more than it was permitted.

A week later, the company filed for bankruptcy. During those hearings, investigators believe the pair falsely testified they had no knowledge of the false information.

But Janbakhsh insists everything was above board and the bankruptcy proceedings were settled with a $10.2 million payment in August 2019, according to his statement.

What else are they accused of?

A release from the U.S. Attorney's office stated that during the bankruptcy proceedings, Janbakhsh tried to pay the former Auto Masters portfolio manager $10,000 and promised him an additional sum of approximately $300,000 to leave the area and not give further information to federal agents.

Janbakhsh did not address that allegation in his emailed statement.

Piper is also accused of underreporting his income in personal taxes in 2016, 2017 and 2019, the indictment shows.

How did they plead?

Janbakhsh and Piper pleaded not guilty in their initial appearances before a federal magistrate judge on Thursday in Nashville.

The next hearing in the case had not been set as of Friday afternoon.

Reporter Rachel Wegner contributed to this story.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Food trailer stolen from Bellevue restaurant recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The “It’z a Philly Thing” food trailer has been found after it was stolen last week. The popular Philly cheesesteak restaurant was broken into, and its trailer stolen. The trailer is now at a local report shop after owners said it was being...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Oct. 31, Metro police were conducting surveillance at a Kroger location that has high levels of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives observed 26-year-old Wilquonta Haslyn Bailey parked at...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Fraud Suspects

Do you know these people? Detectives would like to talk to them about a fraud case. On October 4, 2022, officers responded to the First Bank on Old Fort Parkway regarding individuals attempting to pass a stolen and altered check using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification. They...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna Police Investigating Fraudulent Activity Case

(SMYRNA, TN) The Smyrna Police Department is seeking the communities help in identifying several subjects captured on camera inside a local store. Authorities say the subjects (pictured above this post) are believed to be tied to fraudulent activity that was reported at Walmart in Smyrna. If you have any information on the identity of the culprits in the photos released by police, contact Det. Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.
SMYRNA, TN
athleticbusiness.com

Coach Who Hid Camera, Recorded Young Girls Sentenced to Prison

A former coach in Tennessee was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for recording images of girls with a hidden camera. Andrew Halford, 34, was sentenced to 24 years in prison Friday in Carthage, Tenn., in a plea deal. “We believed at the sentencing hearing, whether that came...
CARTHAGE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Street Racer Enforcement Leads to Multiple Arrests

Friday night’s/Saturday morning’s coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by MNPD Traffic officers, Violent Crimes Division detectives, South Precinct officers and THP troopers led to multiple vehicle stops and arrests, including four persons who are facing felony evading arrest charges. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in spotting...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

City of Murfreesboro files new allegations against landfill over toxic contaminants

The City of Murfreesboro is lodging fresh allegations against operators of Middle Point Landfill in an ongoing legal dispute over the existence of harmful air and water contaminants linked to the region’s largest waste disposal site. In August, the city filed suit against Republic Services — the nation’s No. 2 waste corporation — and its […] The post City of Murfreesboro files new allegations against landfill over toxic contaminants appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery

They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
MURFREESBORO, TN
smokeybarn.com

I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating

I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating. The TBI has identified 34-year-old Kanetha Lola Renee Miller of Nashville as the victim in Monday Night’s Shooting on I24. “The investigation into that shooting remains active and ongoing. Agents are asking that anyone who may have seen any...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One person is dead after shooting on I-24 in Robertson County

COOPERTOWN Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday evening, all lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WSMV that TBI special agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy