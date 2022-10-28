Jerry Lee Lewis: Nashville gave rock legend a second act, career coda

Though he’ll be chiefly remembered as a pioneer of rock and roll, Jerry Lee Lewis – who died Friday at age 87 – was no less connected to country music and Nashville, from his pre-fame days to his final turn in the spotlight.

When The Tennessean asked Lewis about his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame – which occurred just two weeks ago, “The Killer” responded with a rare understatement.

“It’s been a while coming. But we’re thankful for it.”

From the moment his breakthrough single “Whole Lot Of Shakin’ Going On” rattled the airwaves in 1957, Lewis was also an immediate country star.

That’s because as radical as they sounded at the time, “Shakin’” and its piano-pounding follow-up “Great Balls of Fire” both managed to top the country charts. Lewis would go on to record the songs of Williams, Roger Miller and Charlie Rich in his early years.

As his career stalled in the 1960s – impacted by the press’s discovery that he had married his 13-year-old cousin – it was his full embrace of the genre that led to a long, successful second act.

“I’ve always loved country music. It’s made more sense for me than anything,” he told The Tennessean earlier this year. “I like to get into it. I love the words to the songs, and they just seem to make a lot of sense.”

1968’s “Another Place, Another Time” was an immediate game changer. For the next 15 years, Lewis was a constant presence on the country charts, with "Would You Take Another Chance on Me” and "There Must Be More to Love Than This” among his dozens of hits.

Despite an infamous debut on the Grand Ole Opry in 1973 (which saw a foul-mouthed Lewis ignoring time limits and barreling through rock numbers), he was welcomed on Nashville stages throughout his career.

Several of his most high-profile appearances in the last decade occurred in Music City, including recording a live album at Third Man Records in 2011, and playing a 2017 “Skyville Live” concert in his honor with friends Kris Kristofferson, Chris Stapleton and Toby Keith.

His bond with Kristofferson appeared particularly strong. The last two albums Lewis released in his lifetime – 2014’s “Rock & Roll Time” and 2010’s “Mean Old Man” – both had title tracks written (and first recorded) by Kristofferson.

In a statement, Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern remembered seeing him play at the Ryman Auditorium in 1997, alongside Ricky Skaggs and Brian Setzer.

“A true force of nature, it was amazing to be able to witness Jerry perform in person that night. As one of the most talented musicians and entertainers of our time, it warms my heart to know that he got the chance to accept his rightful place in the hallowed hall as a member of the newest class of Country Music Hall of Fame inductees just a few weeks ago.”

Lewis was the last surviving member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s inaugural class of 1986. Before him, three members of that iconic group crossed over to country’s Hall: Elvis Presley, The Everly Brothers and Ray Charles.

Over the past five years, the conversations surrounding Lewis’ absence from the Country Music Hall of Fame grew louder: in 2017, a fan-made petition to induct him was signed by thousands, including members Kristofferson and Kenny Rogers.

Asked about the long road leading to his induction, Lewis said with a laugh: “I never really got into it too much. I’m sure they had a reason for it.”

Unfortunately, when the big day came, Lewis was in Memphis with the flu, and unable to travel to Nashville. Kristofferson accepted the plaque on his behalf, then drove to Memphis to deliver it in person.

“Through over 60 years singing music professionally, country has always been the genre where I felt the most at home,” Lewis told fans on Facebook that week.

“Between my fellow artists, the radio and the industry players -- some of them anyway. I am honored to be going into that Hall of Fame rotunda with some of my heroes - Hank Williams Sr., Jimmie Rodgers and the like - not to mention so many amazing friends who have been so good to me through the years.

Thank you all for your support and love and for electing me into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and most of all, thanks to God for allowing me to experience this honor while I am still here.”

“I’m looking forward to it.”