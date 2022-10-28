ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

A visit from the First Lady and Happy Halloween !

By Michael Delaney, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
Hello everyone !

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden was in Rhode Island this week. She covered quite a bit of territory in the hours she was here. Journal photographer David DelPoio was at Rhode Island College where she appeared with Governor Dan McKee. She then was downtown in Providence at the Graduate Hotel, and then later on to Cranston where photographer Kris Craig photographed her with Seth Magaziner.

It seems like wherever you drive in Rhode Island, there is highway construction going on. Journal reporters, including Wheeler Cowperthwaite, are on top of what is happening everywhere. The 6/10 connector is one site that has been under construction for several years now, as is the Route 95 viaduct through the middle of downtown Providence. Route 146 is also seeing some major improvements.

And since it is Halloween, a visit to the Witches Guild by reporter Amy Russo was a fun assignment for David to go on recently. It is a group that gets together in Warwick for self expression, dancing, and just overall fun.

For more great photos and videos please go to providencejournal.com. And if you don’t have one already, please get a digital subscription – you will get lots of premium content at a great price.

Stay safe and have a good week.

Michael Delaney

Director of Photography

The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

