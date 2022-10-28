2 Chase Ink Business credit cards are offering their highest welcome bonuses ever, worth $900 — and neither charge an annual fee

There could be several reasons why some of your Amazon and US Postal Service packages never make it to your doorstep. Sometimes they've been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. When that happens and the packages go months without being claimed, they can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)

