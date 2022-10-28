Read full article on original website
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk Tweets Video of Himself ‘Entering’ Twitter HQ With Bathroom Sink
If there was a god in the heavens above, none of us would know Elon Musk existed, let alone when he was wilding out at Twitter HQ, but alas the billionaire tweeted a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink out of (or into?) the company’s headquarters. “Entering Twitter...
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase is ‘one of the most overpaid tech acquisitions in history,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says. Twitter’s fair value is only $25 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks up as he addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. With his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter coming to a close, Elon Musk arrived at the social media giant’s headquarters on Wednesday carrying a sink.
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQ
Elon Musk is a man that keeps sinking his money into more companies. This time, it’s Twitter, after fulfilling the original intention to buy it. Elon Musk even brings a sink to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to amuse himself prior to buying the company once and for all.
Sam Bankman-Fried is poised to cash out up to $100 million of Twitter stock now Elon Musk's takeover has closed, report says
FTX owner Sam Bankman-Fried could see a cash windfall from Elon Musk's Twitter purchase. Bankman-Fried owned up to $100 million of Twitter stock before Musk closed the deal, The Block said. Twitter stockholders are set to receive $54.20 per share as part of Musk's $44 billion takeover. Crypto billionaire Sam...
Twitter Deal Closes, Elon Musk Comes In Swinging The Ax On Three Top Executives
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone.
Elon Musk's first move as Twitter's new owner has been to fire at least 4 top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal
Elon Musk fired at least four top Twitter executives after becoming the platform's new owner. The execs include CEO Parag Agrawal, COO Ned Segal, legal and policy head Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett. Twitter and Musk fought for months over his attempt to back out of the acquisition.
Advertisers plan to boycott Twitter if Elon Musk lets Donald Trump start tweeting again, report says
Elon Musk's takeover means Donald Trump could now return to Twitter. Some advertisers plan to pause their spending if that happens, The Wall Street Journal reported. Trump was banned after using Twitter to help fuel the January 6 Capitol riots last year. After paying $44 billion to close the deal...
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Musk posts joke while entering Twitter headquarters ahead of deal finalization
Elon Musk let it "sink in" that he will own Twitter through a porcelain performance at the social media platform's headquarters.
Rumble Shares Are Rising Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition: What's Going On?
Rumble Inc RUM shares are trading higher by 14% to $11.80 Friday afternoon, possibly due to the closing of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, which has led to speculation of a potential future partnership. Elon Musk in September tweeted to Rumble's CEO Chris Pavlovski saying 'Maybe worth talking at some...
Elon Musk's $ Twitter Takeover Could Shape Social Media's Future
Twitter has come a long way since it was first introduced in 2006. Users have come to rely on Twitter as a primary pipeline of news and information and more recently, some are also posting ads/bought tweets, gifs, and pictures. However, there is one drawback: the character limitations per tweet (due to 140 characters). With Elon Musk's new ownership of the company, he believes that this limit can be expanded.
Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Social is now officially in beta, and will launch soon
"The word 'Bluesky' evokes a wide-open space of possibility. It was the original name for this project before it took shape, and continues to be the name of our company," the company shared in a news release on October 25.
Dogecoin Sees Sharp 11% Rise Following Elon Musk's Twitter Post
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was seeing a sharp 11% rise early Tuesday, trading above the 14-cent mark, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The rise followed a tweet from Elon Musk, where the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA shared a photo of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a Twitter-branded t-shirt. Musk has...
General Motors Has Suspended Advertising On Twitter, Here's Why
With Elon Musk taking control at Twitter, this $44 billion acquisition could have cost the social network its first major advertiser
Elon Musk Kills Off Twitter Blue's Ad-Free Articles Perk
Elon Musk is looking to shake things up at Twitter, and one of the ways he's doing that is by taking away a popular feature from Twitter Blue.
Musk's Twitter Takeover: Citroën Is Concerned, GM Pauses Advertising
Last week, Elon Musk officially became the new self-proclaimed "Chief Twit," i.e. the new owner of Twitter. There's an entire debate regarding the direction that the social media platform will take under Musk's private ownership, with ramifications into politics, sociology, advertising, privacy, free speech and much more. We're more interested...
Twitter CEO and CFO gets the boot as Elon Musk takes the helm
Elon Musk has completed the Twitter acquisition, and several changes have already been made. Top Twitter executives such as CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal are no longer a part of the company, according to CNBC. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the executives were fired. Twitter’s head of legal, policy, and trust, Vijaya Gadde, also is no longer with the company.
