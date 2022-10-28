ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Deadline

Twitter Deal Closes, Elon Musk Comes In Swinging The Ax On Three Top Executives

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone.
Robert M'call

Elon Musk's $ Twitter Takeover Could Shape Social Media's Future

Twitter has come a long way since it was first introduced in 2006. Users have come to rely on Twitter as a primary pipeline of news and information and more recently, some are also posting ads/bought tweets, gifs, and pictures. However, there is one drawback: the character limitations per tweet (due to 140 characters). With Elon Musk's new ownership of the company, he believes that this limit can be expanded.
Benzinga

Dogecoin Sees Sharp 11% Rise Following Elon Musk's Twitter Post

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was seeing a sharp 11% rise early Tuesday, trading above the 14-cent mark, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The rise followed a tweet from Elon Musk, where the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA shared a photo of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a Twitter-branded t-shirt. Musk has...
insideevs.com

Musk's Twitter Takeover: Citroën Is Concerned, GM Pauses Advertising

Last week, Elon Musk officially became the new self-proclaimed "Chief Twit," i.e. the new owner of Twitter. There's an entire debate regarding the direction that the social media platform will take under Musk's private ownership, with ramifications into politics, sociology, advertising, privacy, free speech and much more. We're more interested...
teslarati.com

Twitter CEO and CFO gets the boot as Elon Musk takes the helm

Elon Musk has completed the Twitter acquisition, and several changes have already been made. Top Twitter executives such as CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal are no longer a part of the company, according to CNBC. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the executives were fired. Twitter’s head of legal, policy, and trust, Vijaya Gadde, also is no longer with the company.
