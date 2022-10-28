ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Man, 50, is arrested in connection with Delphi murders: Indiana cops make breakthrough in 2017 cold case that has gripped the nation

By Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Delphi murders of Libby German and Abigail Williams.

Richard Allen, 50, was taken into custody in Indiana on Friday. It remains unclear what exactly he has been charged with.

The girls were murdered in 2017 after arranging to meet a man on abandoned train tracks in the town of Delphi.

Their murders remained unsolved for five years. Allen's arrest is the first time his name has been publicly associated with the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZghVV_0iqRxAM900
This is the suspect Libby filmed on her Snapchat account before she was murdered. She also recorded a man saying 'down the hill' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIAX8_0iqRxAM900
A police reconstruction of the final snapchat images sent out by Libby German and Abigail Williams the day they died 

Allen's connection to the girls remains unclear, and police say they will not hold any kind of press conference until Monday.

He was initially booked in to the county jail but was moved to a state facility shortly afterwards out of fears for his own safety.

In December, there was a flurry of excitement over the case after cops tied a fake Instagram profile of Anthony Shots to the investigation into the murders.

The person behind the account was Kegan Kline, who was 22 at the time of the murders and was arrested a month after them on suspicion of child porn possession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPOLS_0iqRxAM900
Two sketches of the suspect in the Delphi murders. Allen's mugshot has not been released 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gPen_0iqRxAM900

He lived not far from where the girls were killed, and many drew similarities between him and the man the girls photographed on the bridge.

Kline however insisted that he was innocent.

The only other man to have been connected to the case beforehand was James Chadwell, who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping another young girl in the same area.

Delphi Police have always been tight-lipped on crucial components of the investigation including how the girls died, or what kind of condition their bodies were in when they were found.

They have not yet revealed what kind of evidence they have against Allen.

The families of the two girls have not yet publicly reacted to news of Allen's arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFgTL_0iqRxAM900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJWLB_0iqRxAM900

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

