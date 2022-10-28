Read full article on original website
Apollo partners with Anchorage to expand its crypto offering
American private equity firm Apollo Global Management has reportedly partnered with crypto platform Anchorage Digital. According to an announcement on Monday, Anchorage, a U.S. crypto bank will store the majority of the digital assets that the company manages for its clients. Through the mentioned collaboration with cryptocurrency custodian platform Anchorage...
BofA to Hire Crypto Policy Expert for its Regulatory Moves
Bank of America (BofA) has announced that it is accepting applications for a crypto-related position in its institution. According to a LinkedIn advert posted, the Washington D.C financial institution needs a ‘Public Policy Analysis & Insights Manager – Crypto’ who will monitor and track legislative and regulatory actions. So far, only 27 applications have been submitted based on the LinkedIn post.
Hodlnaut reportedly lost $190M from UST/LUNA disaster
Hodlnaut, a struggling Singapore-based cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, is said to have lost $190 million as a result of Do Kwon’s stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) that lost its peg with the US dollar back in May. Token’s collapse is one of the most devastating crypto downfalls so far this...
RBI Begins First Phase of Wholesale CBDC Pilot Program
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to start its first pilot program for its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Digital Rupee or e-rupee. For this pilot program, the Indian apex bank has identified nine banks that will participate in the e-rupee testing. They include the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, and HSBC.
Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon faces $57M fraud lawsuit in Singapore
The escaped Crypto developer Do Kwon, which is already under the intense radar by several countries’ investigators, faces yet another lawsuit that was brought in Singapore on behalf of more than 350 investors who lost around $57 million linked to Terraform Labs’ TerraUSD collapse. This is notably just after him being wanted by South Korean prosecutors and interpol issuing a red notice for his arrest.
Hong Kong to Float Consultation as it Looks to Permit Retail Crypto Trading
With so much positivity targeted at becoming a digital asset hub and a financial center, Hong Kong regulators are looking to legalize retail trading of cryptocurrency and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In July, the results from a global crypto readiness analysis that explored the digital asset regulations and taxations rules in...
Blockchain Association Backs Ripple Labs in XRP Lawsuit With U.S SEC
United States-based crypto lobbying organization Blockchain Association has thrown in support for Ripple Labs in connection to its ongoing legal altercation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Emphatically, the crypto advocacy group explained that the outcome of the lawsuit will be crucial to the future of the crypto industry.
Crypto custodian RakkaR Digital secures $10M in a funding round led by SCB 10X
Cryptocurrency custodian RakkaR Digital has recently raised $10 million with the support of Siam Commercial Bank’s (SCB) venture arm SCB 10X. According to a report by The Block, the Singapore-based crypto custodian RakkaR Digital, which is a Fireblocks-powered platform and serves Southeast Asian institutions, has received $10 million in an initial funding round with the support of just one investor, SCB 10X, a division of Thailand’s oldest bank, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB).
Thailand and Hungary Partner to Explore Blockchain Technology
The financial technology associations of both the Thailand Fintech Association (TFA) and the Hungarian Blockchain Coalition (HBC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to help bring out the best in blockchain technology in their countries. The agreement was signed during the first edition of the “Thai-Hungarian Fintech Forum: Powering...
Hong Kong Regulator (SFC) Releases Criteria for Crypto Futures ETFs
After much pondering on the need to allow retail investors to trade crypto and finally floating a public consultation in preparation for legalizing its retail crypto trading, the Hong Kong regulator Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has outlined guidelines and criteria for entities that wish to offer initial public offering (IPO) of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) linked with digital assets futures.
zkSync to Develop Layer 3 Chain Called Opportunity
Matter Labs, the developer of the Ethereum (ETH) scaling engine zkSync announced the development of a Layer-3 chain dubbed Opportunity. The Opportunity is still in the early stage of development but when finally completed, it will improve the scalability of the zkSync blockchain infrastructure. Specifically, Layer 3 is expected to...
People’s Bank of China governor says Digital Yuan prioritizes privacy and crime prevention
On Monday, Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), Yi Gang, stated that the development of the digital yuan, the e-CNY, requires a “delicate balance” between user privacy protection and the prevention of illegal activities. In his lecture at the Hong Kong Fintech Week, Yi stated that the preservation of privacy is one of the top issues on the central bank’s agenda.
Global BTC ATM Installation Reach 38,804 Nine Years Down The Line
On October 29th, 2013, the first Bitcoin (BTC) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was installed at a coffee shop in downtown Vancouver, Canada recording about 348 transactions worth over $100,000 in its first week of operation. Nine years down the line the number of BTC ATMs globally has reached 38,804, with the United States with the largest population.
Visa Files Two Trademark Applications for NFTs and Metaverse
The list of companies filing applications for trademarks has seen an increasing trend. The latest firm to be added to the list is the payment service provider and card issuer Visa. Specifically, the American multinational financial services company based in San Francisco has filed for trademark applications for crypto Wallets,...
The Bank of Thailand to launch CBDC Pilot later this year
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has recently intensified its efforts to finish the development of its central bank digital currency (CBDC). On Saturday, the central bank reportedly announced the putting off of the testing phase of the central bank digital currency (CBDC) for later this year. The Bank of Thailand...
Indian investigators are probing 3 crypto exchanges for $3.5B illegal drug trade transactions
The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), focusing on roughly 200 alleged transactions, informed Indian investigating agencies about the role of three cryptocurrency exchanges in illegal drug trade transactions worth $3.5 billion. According to an article in the Economic Times, these financial transactions are possible drug deals in the Cayman Islands, Nigeria,...
Hoskinson predicts massive crypto adoption with failure of multiple government’s sovereign currencies
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), recently predicted that as multiple governments’ national fiat currencies begin to fail, cryptocurrencies will become more popular. He tweeted: “Crypto is about to get a lot of adoption as sovereign currencies fail”. Hoskinson claims that this approach has a significant adverse effect...
Brazilian city adds ‘Bitcoin Pizza Day’ to its festivities calendar to raise awareness of crypto’s potential
Bitcoin Pizza Day is now formally included in the calendar of yearly events of the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre, which will be celebrated on May 22. According to a post from LiveCoins on October 12, the decision was taken when councilors Jessé Sangalli and Alexandre Bobadra attended a memorial event on May 22, 2022, where they discovered the significance of Bitcoin (BTC) and the milestones accomplished by it over the years.
DEC Raise $9M for Decentralized Ride-Sharing App Teleport
Decentralized Engineering Corporation (DEC), the creator of the decentralized ride-sharing app Teleport, has secured $9 million in a seed funding round. The funding is targeted at empowering the ride-sharing platform to compete with other established traditional ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft. It will also be used to expand The Rideshare Protocol (TRIP) to allow other companies to build their ride-sharing apps.
