WBOY
West Virginia comes in at No. 29 in Week Six Coaches’ Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 29 in the 2022 Week Six Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week. The Mountaineers are looking to continue...
WBOY
Kayza Massey named Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year; 5 WVU players honored by the conference
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey has been named Co-Goalkeeper of the Year by the Big 12 Conference. It’s the first time a WVU women’s soccer keeper has earned the honor. Massey recorded a total of seven shutouts this year, including two against nationally...
WBOY
Casey Legg nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU’s fan-favorite kicker is on the docket for a prestigious trophy. The WVU football team announced on Tuesday that Casey Legg is a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding FBS college football player who started his career as a walk-on.
WBOY
WVU football at Iowa State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
WVU record: 3-5 Iowa State record: 3-5 Last meeting: WVU 38, Iowa State 31 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021) Favorite: Iowa State (-7) The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will square off as bowl chances reach a critical point for both teams. While both teams have identical records, they each have a different bout of form to reach those marks.
WBOY
Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia faced its toughest opponent of the season on Saturday as it squared off with TCU at Milan Puskar Stadium. Although the Mountaineers fell short, there were plenty of individual efforts that kept the squad in the game until the final minutes. Gold and...
WBOY
Brown updates injury list: Donaldson out for season
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s leading rusher will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, according to head coach Neal Brown. Freshman running back CJ Donaldson has surgery on a lower body injury, which he suffered during his first career start Saturday vs. TCU. The breakout back logged his fourth 100-yard game with two touchdowns, but WVU lost 41-31.
WBOY
Mountaineers top Oklahoma State, advance to Big 12 semifinals
ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a spot in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament Semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. In the second of...
WBOY
WVU defeats Fairmont State in ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State, 83-49, in its annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 36 points in the game and never trailed. What’s more,...
WBOY
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
WBOY
West Virginia falls in Waco
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to No. 13 Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 30. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers in kills with eight. The Quinlan, Texas, native also added five digs. Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson...
WJCL
Tigers defeat the Wildcats 28-24, Savannah State improves to 3-4 in SIAC
MACON, Ga. — The Savannah State Tigers defeated the Fort Valley State Wildcats 28-24 Saturday night at the Macon Central City HBCU Football Classic. The Tigers improve to 4-5 on the season, 3-4 in conference play. Savannah State was tied going into halftime. The Tigers were held scoreless in...
WBOY
Here’s West Virginia’s best dive bar, according to Yelp
(NEXSTAR) – Every state has at least one, but few can say to be the best in their state, and according to Yelp, Morgantown’s Crockett’s Lodge appears to be the best dive bar in West Virginia. Boasting a, currently, three and a half star rating on the...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vidalia Cheer Takes Rumble in The Jungle!
The Vidalia Competition Cheer Team won their 2nd meet of the year, taking the "Rumble in The Jungle" Saturday in Swainsboro. In winning the event, the Indians earned their highest score of the season. Vidalia has two championships, and three runner-up finishes through five meets this year. "I am pleased with the team's progress," said Vidalia Cheer Coach Ann Michele Toole. "Every week, our goal is to be better than we were at our last competition."
Herschel Walker campaigns in Statesboro during bus tour last Friday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Herschel Walker hit the campaign trail Friday and made stops in several Georgia communities during a bus tour. One of those stops was in Statesboro. The former football star held a rally at Anderson General store on Highway 80. Walker was joined by several GOP lawmakers including Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty […]
Meet the Market: Laura Franklin Cooke, Owner of H.L. Franklin’s Healthy Honey
This is part of a continuing series about the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market behind Visit Statesboro! and the vendors who can be found there. H.L. Franklin’s Healthy Honey has a presence at the market, as well as a brick and mortar location and an e-commerce component. The Queen...
Early voting winds down in Georgia, voters turn out in record numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Early voters are turning out in record numbers in Georgia. So much so that the Chatham County Board of Elections is adding a second location for Sunday voting this weekend. “And the numbers there on Sunday actually were—people were voting at a higher rate and higher turnout than weekdays. If you […]
wtoc.com
Proud to be a Farmer: Colby Cromley
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Colby Cromley calls the cab of his tractor his “office” this time of year. He’s a sixth-generation farmer helping harvest almost 3,000 acres of cotton. They started planning this harvest before they planted back in the Spring. “You have to basically plan...
thegeorgeanne.com
Savannah’s Spookiest Sights
We’ve all heard it before: “Savannah is one of the most haunted cities in America.”. This is one of the things that makes Savannah, and especially the downtown area of Savannah, a major tourist attraction. The Marshall House, located on E Broughton Street, is one of the most...
WJCL
Missing in Vidalia: Police searching for teenager who disappeared overnight
VIDALIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Vidalia need your help finding a missing teen. The police department reported Tuesday that Andrew Patterson was last seen Monday around 9:30 p.m. at his home on W 9th Street. Andrew is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 150...
