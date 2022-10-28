The Vidalia Competition Cheer Team won their 2nd meet of the year, taking the "Rumble in The Jungle" Saturday in Swainsboro. In winning the event, the Indians earned their highest score of the season. Vidalia has two championships, and three runner-up finishes through five meets this year. "I am pleased with the team's progress," said Vidalia Cheer Coach Ann Michele Toole. "Every week, our goal is to be better than we were at our last competition."

VIDALIA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO