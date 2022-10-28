DCSD superintendent hopeful voters will pass bond, mill levy override

Read full article on original website
highlandsranchherald.net
Column: County Councils on Aging — your advocates
Enacted in 1965, in response to concerns by policymakers about the lack of community social services for older citizens, the Older Americans Act (OAA) established the Administration on Aging and the aging services network. Since then, the OAA has been amended numerous times. Recently reauthorized in 2020 through 2024, this law ensures that the voices of older adults are heard by decision makers and elected officials.
du.edu
Battle For The Ballot Box: How Tina Peters' Allegeded Crimes Changed the Election Security Discussion
RadioEd is a biweekly podcast created by the DU Newsroom that taps into the University of Denver’s deep pool of bright brains to explore new takes on today’s top stories. See below for a transcript of this episode. Former County Clerk Tina Peters, who oversaw elections in rural...
Emails: JeffCo school officials knew "furries" were an issue after denial
One month after Jefferson County school administrators denied that kids were dressing up as so-called "furries" at school, CBS News Colorado has obtained emails showing the district was aware of the issue and yet denied it was happening.Darlene Edwards is among the parents who wrote in. She says when her 14-year-old son came home from school and said classmates were dressing up in animal costumes, she initially urged him to just ignore them."It got progressively worse," Edwards told CBS News Colorado. "He said, 'but mom they're scratching hissing and barking.' He was getting agitated overwhelming frustrated."Edwards says her son -...
Plan to fill late Colorado House Minority Leader vacancy
(DENVER) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has released a statement regarding the sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader, Hugh McKean, and plans to fill his vacancy. Representative McKean died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him […]
Laydon accused of free speech violations on social media
Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 31, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon is being accused of violating the First Amendment rights of county residents by banning them from his Facebook, Instagram and other social media accounts.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat
Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
newscenter1.tv
These nine Eastern Colorado counties are going to see federal funding for high-speed internet
COLORADO – An internet provider for consumers in nine Eastern Colorado counties is set to receive millions from a federal grant to establish a fiber-optic network to improve high-speed internet service. The Eastern Slope Rural Telephone Association, Inc. will get an $18.7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for...
Aurora teacher named Colorado Teacher of the Year
Aurora Public Schools music teacher Jimmy Lee Day II was named Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday. Day, the band director and instrumental teacher at East Middle School, has over 13 years of experience as an educator and has taught at East Middle School since 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
highlandsranchherald.net
Man arrested for discharging gun at middle school
The negligent discharge of a firearm at a Douglas County middle school flag football game led to the arrest of one man on Oct. 29. Douglas County law enforcement responded to a shots fired call around 3:45 Oct. 29 at Crestview Middle School, according to a police news release. Police determined that David Drummond, 65, of Aurora, attended the flag football game with a concealed handgun, which fell out of Drummond’s pants and discharged as Drummond picked it up.
sentinelcolorado.com
APS band instructor named 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year
AURORA | It’s hard to one-up a perfectionist. That happened Friday afternoon at East Middle School, when band director Jimmy Day found out in a surprise ceremony that he had been named the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year. “Oh my God. Thank you very much,” Day said, visibly...
This is the most popular Halloween costume in Colorado for 2022
The spookiest holiday of the year has arrived. Monday is Halloween. From ghosts and goblins to superheroes and royalty, costumes of all types will be sported across Colorado tonight.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
coloradosun.com
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley
Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At approximately 7:30 Sunday morning, a motorcyclist died in an intersection after colliding with a van. Neighbors say speeding is a common occurrence at the intersection of Platte and Union. "Every day it seems like motorcycles are going 90 to 100 miles an hour, and even some cars are going The post Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out appeared first on KRDO.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
highlandsranchherald.net
Castle View runners improve at state
As he walked a dirt trail to a spot where he could catch his runners as they passed by on Oct. 29, Castle View cross-country coach Brian Marshall said: “There's nothing like the state meet.”. That morning the team had ridden a bus from Castle Rock down to the...
highlandsranchherald.net
Couple from Ukraine finds support from town
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the country has suffered devastating destruction with 6.6 million people displaced inside Ukraine, and more than 6.3 million people fleeing to neighboring countries. The war has also taken more than 6,000 Ukrainian civilian lives. Olena and Kostya Plangeu recently moved to the Castle...
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
Gun accidentally goes off at flag football game, man arrested
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man has been arrested after accidentally firing his gun at a flag football game in Highlands Ranch Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they received several calls of shots fired on or around the football field at Cresthill Middle School at 3:45 p.m.
