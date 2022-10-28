ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

DCSD superintendent hopeful voters will pass bond, mill levy override

By McKenna Harford mharford@coloradocommunitymedia.com
highlandsranchherald.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
highlandsranchherald.net

Column: County Councils on Aging — your advocates

Enacted in 1965, in response to concerns by policymakers about the lack of community social services for older citizens, the Older Americans Act (OAA) established the Administration on Aging and the aging services network. Since then, the OAA has been amended numerous times. Recently reauthorized in 2020 through 2024, this law ensures that the voices of older adults are heard by decision makers and elected officials.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Emails: JeffCo school officials knew "furries" were an issue after denial

One month after Jefferson County school administrators denied that kids were dressing up as so-called "furries" at school, CBS News Colorado has obtained emails showing the district was aware of the issue and yet denied it was happening.Darlene Edwards is among the parents who wrote in. She says when her 14-year-old son came home from school and said classmates were dressing up in animal costumes, she initially urged him to just ignore them."It got progressively worse," Edwards told CBS News Colorado. "He said, 'but mom they're scratching hissing and barking.' He was getting agitated overwhelming frustrated."Edwards says her son -...
KXRM

Plan to fill late Colorado House Minority Leader vacancy

(DENVER) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has released a statement regarding the sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader, Hugh McKean, and plans to fill his vacancy. Representative McKean died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him […]
COLORADO STATE
Mike McKibbin

Laydon accused of free speech violations on social media

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 31, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon is being accused of violating the First Amendment rights of county residents by banning them from his Facebook, Instagram and other social media accounts.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat

Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
The Denver Gazette

Aurora teacher named Colorado Teacher of the Year

Aurora Public Schools music teacher Jimmy Lee Day II was named Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday. Day, the band director and instrumental teacher at East Middle School, has over 13 years of experience as an educator and has taught at East Middle School since 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
AURORA, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Man arrested for discharging gun at middle school

The negligent discharge of a firearm at a Douglas County middle school flag football game led to the arrest of one man on Oct. 29. Douglas County law enforcement responded to a shots fired call around 3:45 Oct. 29 at Crestview Middle School, according to a police news release. Police determined that David Drummond, 65, of Aurora, attended the flag football game with a concealed handgun, which fell out of Drummond’s pants and discharged as Drummond picked it up.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

APS band instructor named 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year

AURORA | It’s hard to one-up a perfectionist. That happened Friday afternoon at East Middle School, when band director Jimmy Day found out in a surprise ceremony that he had been named the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year. “Oh my God. Thank you very much,” Day said, visibly...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley

Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At approximately 7:30 Sunday morning, a motorcyclist died in an intersection after colliding with a van. Neighbors say speeding is a common occurrence at the intersection of Platte and Union. "Every day it seems like motorcycles are going 90 to 100 miles an hour, and even some cars are going The post Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Castle View runners improve at state

As he walked a dirt trail to a spot where he could catch his runners as they passed by on Oct. 29, Castle View cross-country coach Brian Marshall said: “There's nothing like the state meet.”. That morning the team had ridden a bus from Castle Rock down to the...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Couple from Ukraine finds support from town

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the country has suffered devastating destruction with 6.6 million people displaced inside Ukraine, and more than 6.3 million people fleeing to neighboring countries. The war has also taken more than 6,000 Ukrainian civilian lives. Olena and Kostya Plangeu recently moved to the Castle...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
9NEWS

Gun accidentally goes off at flag football game, man arrested

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man has been arrested after accidentally firing his gun at a flag football game in Highlands Ranch Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they received several calls of shots fired on or around the football field at Cresthill Middle School at 3:45 p.m.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy