RAYNHAM - Missing Raynham teen Colleen Weaver has been found safe in New York City. The 16-year-old was first reported missing after she left her home on Tuesday, October 18. She was located late Thursday night with the assistance of the New York City Police Department and the FBI. Police would only say she was found "through investigative means." "We are very glad to have found Colleen and that she'll soon be reunited with her family," Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said. "This was the best possible outcome we could have hoped for and I want to commend the tireless efforts of our...

RAYNHAM, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO