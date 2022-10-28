ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Related
wvsportsnow.com

Oddsmakers Open Week with West Virginia Road Underdog to Iowa State

In keeping up with the recent trend, oddsmakers are opening another week expecting West Virginia to lose their upcoming game. This time, WVU starts off as a 6-point road underdog to Iowa State, according to Circa Sports. While both teams have 3-5 overall records, the Cyclones likely get the the edge due to being at home.
AMES, IA
wvsportsnow.com

3 Takeaways: A Better Effort for WVU in Loss to TCU Adds to Frustration

Unfortunately for West Virginia, moral victories don’t really exist. WVU was able to hang with TCU most of the game before eventually falling to the Horned Frogs, 41-31. Most expected the final outcome to favor TCU, but did anything happen throughout the game that was unexpected? What can the Mountaineers take away from this game as they hope to still fight for bowl eligibility?
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU defeats Fairmont State in ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State, 83-49, in its annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 36 points in the game and never trailed. What’s more,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0

Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the TCU game

West Virginia's defense lived up to its reputation in Saturday's first half and then reversed the trend just in time to give the offense a chance to lift the program to an upset over a top-10 team. Again and again, the Mountaineers came up short and it was No. 7 TCU's offense that would move the chains and then finish the game with a decisive touchdown to remain unbeaten. There were some good signs for WVU but there were also some blemishes that explain the 41-31 setback and leave the team with very little margin for error if it wants to play in a bowl this season. What went down in Morgantown? How did the defense flip the script? Where did the offense come up short? Can the Mountaineers find three more wins? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football Falls to TCU Despite Solid Effort in Close Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Coming off the heels of one of the worst losses for the program in a while, West Virginia had nothing more to lose and so much to gain if they could knock off the undefeated Horned Frogs. But hanging with TCU was going to be a tall task for a banged up West Virginia team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 31

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Class of 2024 cornerback recruit tweets he visited WVU. WVU volleyball loses in 3 straight sets to Baylor in Waco, Texas. Around The Network. Steelers Now: Cam Heyward Says Steelers Stars Need...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Hindsight is Always 20/20

The date was November 3rd, 2018. West Virginia had just taken down the Texas Longhorns in Austin on a Will Grier two-point conversion, 42-41. Dana Holgorsen was the talk of the town, Mountaineer Nation was happy – all was good in the world. Fast forward just a brief four...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Huggins watching Okonkwo measure up at start of second season

The annual charity exhibition game at the Coliseum Friday night saw West Virginia defeat Bowling Green 73-57 but do so without two newcomers in the frontcourt. The Mountaineers played without former UMass and Texas forward Tre Mitchell, who has not practiced with his new team as he deals with a foot injury, and junior college All-American Pat Suemnick, who had a knee operation recently that required more work than expected and will keep him out a bit longer than originally planned.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Attending Home Game Against TCU

West Virginia four-star commit Rodney Gallagher announced via his twitter account Saturday Morning that he will be attending the Mountaineers matchup with TCU. The Laurel Highlands High School product is widely considered the top senior in Western Pennsylvania. He’s also the top ranked recruit of the Neal Brown era and the sixth-highest rated recruit in WVU history, according to 247Sports’ recruiting services.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why West Virginia Lost to TCU

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers came ready to play and compete today, but ultimately, coaching once again was the problem. Neal Brown is not a winner and he doesn’t know how to win close games. Down 28-24 with 6 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU tops Bowling Green: Here’s what we saw

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball topped Bowling Green 73-57 in a charity exhibition on Friday, giving Mountaineer fans their first public viewing of competition ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Bob Huggins brand of Mountaineer basketball showed strong in the game as WVU’s defense and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU RB CJ Donaldson Leaves TCU Game with Injury for Second Time

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Mountaineers running back CJ Donaldson was re-injured during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s matchup with TCU and was removed from the game for the second time. With 8:50 to go, Donaldson rushed for six yards before being piled on top of by Horned Frogs defenders,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
tcu360.com

Francis Schmidt: A story of TCU coaching excellence

From 1929 to 1933, TCU’s football program won two Southwest Conference championships with two undefeated seasons and a streak of 19 games without a loss. Under a basketball coach. Francis Schmidt has become a popular namedrop in the TCU media with the Frogs football team starting the season 7-0...
FORT WORTH, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Another Intriguing Head Coach Possibility at WVU

Morgantown, West Virginia – During my hour-long conversation with YouTube sensation The Gold and Blue Dude last night, we discussed multiple potential replacements for Neal Brown as the new head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. One name that Gold and Blue Dude mentioned was former Texas Longhorns head...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Comments After Another Devastating Loss

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12 Conference with a 41-31 loss to the #7 ranked TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had to say following the game:. “Our guys played their...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Exhibition Win Over Bowling Green

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 73-57 exhibition win over Bowling Green on Friday night, WVU head coach Bob Huggins, and players Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews talked about the team’s performance. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting....
MORGANTOWN, WV

