Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Still Produce Strong Rushing Performance in Loss Minus Three Starters
MORGANTOWN, WVa. – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has said since the beginning of the 2022 season that one of the Mountaineers’ keys to potential success is the ability to run the ball against good teams. Despite falling to No. 7 ranked TCU in an offensive battle...
wvsportsnow.com
Oddsmakers Open Week with West Virginia Road Underdog to Iowa State
In keeping up with the recent trend, oddsmakers are opening another week expecting West Virginia to lose their upcoming game. This time, WVU starts off as a 6-point road underdog to Iowa State, according to Circa Sports. While both teams have 3-5 overall records, the Cyclones likely get the the edge due to being at home.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways: A Better Effort for WVU in Loss to TCU Adds to Frustration
Unfortunately for West Virginia, moral victories don’t really exist. WVU was able to hang with TCU most of the game before eventually falling to the Horned Frogs, 41-31. Most expected the final outcome to favor TCU, but did anything happen throughout the game that was unexpected? What can the Mountaineers take away from this game as they hope to still fight for bowl eligibility?
WBOY
WVU defeats Fairmont State in ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State, 83-49, in its annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 36 points in the game and never trailed. What’s more,...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the TCU game
West Virginia's defense lived up to its reputation in Saturday's first half and then reversed the trend just in time to give the offense a chance to lift the program to an upset over a top-10 team. Again and again, the Mountaineers came up short and it was No. 7 TCU's offense that would move the chains and then finish the game with a decisive touchdown to remain unbeaten. There were some good signs for WVU but there were also some blemishes that explain the 41-31 setback and leave the team with very little margin for error if it wants to play in a bowl this season. What went down in Morgantown? How did the defense flip the script? Where did the offense come up short? Can the Mountaineers find three more wins? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Falls to TCU Despite Solid Effort in Close Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Coming off the heels of one of the worst losses for the program in a while, West Virginia had nothing more to lose and so much to gain if they could knock off the undefeated Horned Frogs. But hanging with TCU was going to be a tall task for a banged up West Virginia team.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown: ‘If Somebody Can Tell Me What Pass Interference Is, Let Me Know’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A loss is a loss, but a loss stings even more when it one of five through eight games. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown came off extremely frustrated after his team’s loss to TCU due to some controversy towards the end of the game.
WBOY
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 31
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Class of 2024 cornerback recruit tweets he visited WVU. WVU volleyball loses in 3 straight sets to Baylor in Waco, Texas. Around The Network. Steelers Now: Cam Heyward Says Steelers Stars Need...
voiceofmotown.com
Hindsight is Always 20/20
The date was November 3rd, 2018. West Virginia had just taken down the Texas Longhorns in Austin on a Will Grier two-point conversion, 42-41. Dana Holgorsen was the talk of the town, Mountaineer Nation was happy – all was good in the world. Fast forward just a brief four...
Huggins watching Okonkwo measure up at start of second season
The annual charity exhibition game at the Coliseum Friday night saw West Virginia defeat Bowling Green 73-57 but do so without two newcomers in the frontcourt. The Mountaineers played without former UMass and Texas forward Tre Mitchell, who has not practiced with his new team as he deals with a foot injury, and junior college All-American Pat Suemnick, who had a knee operation recently that required more work than expected and will keep him out a bit longer than originally planned.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Attending Home Game Against TCU
West Virginia four-star commit Rodney Gallagher announced via his twitter account Saturday Morning that he will be attending the Mountaineers matchup with TCU. The Laurel Highlands High School product is widely considered the top senior in Western Pennsylvania. He’s also the top ranked recruit of the Neal Brown era and the sixth-highest rated recruit in WVU history, according to 247Sports’ recruiting services.
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Lost to TCU
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers came ready to play and compete today, but ultimately, coaching once again was the problem. Neal Brown is not a winner and he doesn’t know how to win close games. Down 28-24 with 6 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter...
WBOY
WVU tops Bowling Green: Here’s what we saw
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball topped Bowling Green 73-57 in a charity exhibition on Friday, giving Mountaineer fans their first public viewing of competition ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Bob Huggins brand of Mountaineer basketball showed strong in the game as WVU’s defense and...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU RB CJ Donaldson Leaves TCU Game with Injury for Second Time
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Mountaineers running back CJ Donaldson was re-injured during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s matchup with TCU and was removed from the game for the second time. With 8:50 to go, Donaldson rushed for six yards before being piled on top of by Horned Frogs defenders,...
tcu360.com
Francis Schmidt: A story of TCU coaching excellence
From 1929 to 1933, TCU’s football program won two Southwest Conference championships with two undefeated seasons and a streak of 19 games without a loss. Under a basketball coach. Francis Schmidt has become a popular namedrop in the TCU media with the Frogs football team starting the season 7-0...
voiceofmotown.com
Another Intriguing Head Coach Possibility at WVU
Morgantown, West Virginia – During my hour-long conversation with YouTube sensation The Gold and Blue Dude last night, we discussed multiple potential replacements for Neal Brown as the new head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. One name that Gold and Blue Dude mentioned was former Texas Longhorns head...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Comments After Another Devastating Loss
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12 Conference with a 41-31 loss to the #7 ranked TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had to say following the game:. “Our guys played their...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Exhibition Win Over Bowling Green
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 73-57 exhibition win over Bowling Green on Friday night, WVU head coach Bob Huggins, and players Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews talked about the team’s performance. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting....
Comments / 0