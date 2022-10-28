ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Editorial: Lamont deserves a second term as governor

It’s safe to say Ned Lamont’s last four years as governor did not go the way he had planned. Like every elected official, the first-term Connecticut governor was faced with an unprecedented crisis when the novel coronavirus hit in March 2020. COVID-19 upended everything, putting a halt to the world as we knew it and forcing everyone to refigure their roles on the fly. It’s impossible to overstate how frightening those first weeks and months were, and today, even as the danger remains, it’s worthwhile to look back on those early days and the way it shaped our leaders.
Editorial: Support early voting on Nov. 8 ballot

With so many reasons to support early voting, which Connecticut residents will be asked to approve on the Nov. 8 ballot along with their choice for governor, General Assembly and other positions, it’s worth considering some of the arguments that have been raised against the idea. One complaint is...
Susan Campbell (opinion): Voters still believe in the American experiment

I am a Connecticut poll worker. I’m told that on Election Day I will be a “floater,” which I hope means “trouble-shooter.”. Ten years ago, I left full-time journalism, and threw myself into civic ventures like this. As a full-time journalist, for years I didn’t even place a political sign in my yard out of a concern of the appearance of a conflict of interest. (This once led to an interesting dinner discussion when during a gubernatorial campaign in the late ’90s, my brother-in-law served as a higher-up in one candidate’s campaign; we opted to not display a sign, though only one of us in the house had concerns about conflicts.)
7 ways to celebrate Native American Heritage Month in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. November marks Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate and raise awareness of the culture, history and contributions of Indigenous people who first resided in what is now the United States. As of 2002, the state of Connecticut...
Dan Haar: 5 keys to Lamont reelection victory as CT governor

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With double-digit leads in all of the public, nonpartisan polls this fall and one week to go before Election Day, Gov. Ned Lamont has a straightforward path to victory over Bob Stefanowski in their rematch next Tuesday. What Lamont...
Newtown, Wilton considered top sites for regional firing range

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Newtown, followed by Wilton, have been chosen as the potential site for a new regional training facility and firing range that will likely serve about two dozen police departments in western Connecticut. The new Newtown police station, which opened...
