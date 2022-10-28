ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tamaractalk.com

Detectives Search for Missing Tamarac Teen With Autism

UPDATE: Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located 17-year-old Watson Elias. Elias was safely located early Tuesday morning in Lauderdale Lakes and reunited with his family. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Investigation underway after video shows rough arrest of teen at Tropical Park football game

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was violently arrested and removed from the stands of a high school football game. Video recorded of the incident shows the teen initially being escorted away but at some point a Miami-Dade Schools police officer appears to grab the teen by his neck and then shove him down a flight of stairs.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Brazen strong-arm robbery in North Lauderdale

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are seeking the public’s help to locate two individuals wanted in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery in Lauderdale. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. According to...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami police seek person of interest in slaying of homeless man

MIAMI – Miami police released images and video of a person of interest captured on surveillance footage near the scene of a fatal shooting in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood Friday evening. Officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street and...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Body of Dead Man Found in Naranja Canal: Police

Police are investigating a death in a southwest Miami-Dade canal Monday morning after a man's body was found. Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene near Tallahassee Road and Southwest 268th Street in Naranja just after 6:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Police said a bystander on a bicycle saw the...
NARANJA, FL
Click10.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash

DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
DAVIE, FL
tamaractalk.com

$10K Reward Announced in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery

Detectives on Monday announced a reward of up to $10,000 in the case of a robbery at a North Lauderdale grocery store. Investigators are also continuing to search for a “person of interest” in the case: Lamya Marie Fuller, 20, who they believe may have information about the male robber in the brazen Aug. 23 attack.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Person Reportedly Struck by Train in Oakland Park

An early morning crash Tuesday reportedly involving a train striking a person caused delays in Oakland Park. The crash rook place in the 4900 block of Northwest 9th Avenue before 6 a.m. Officials have not released details at this time, including the condition of the person who was struck. Stay...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Police take suspects into custody after shooting in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several people were taken into custody after gunfire rang out in Miami. A neighborhood was swarmed with law enforcement officers near 10th Avenue and 55th Terrace, Monday morning. Within the taped-off area on the street was a car with its windows shattered, possibly from bullets, and evidence...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

5 Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale

Five people were injured Monday morning after a car crash at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Federal Highway. One of the injured was treated at the scene and released. One...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Authorities Find Missing Oakland Park 13-Year-Old

The Broward Sheriff's Office found an Oakland Park teenager who had not been seen since Thursday afternoon. According to detectives, 13-year-old Mailen Santos was found Sunday and has been reunited with her family. Santos went missing around 3:46 p.m. Thursday in the area of 6000 Northwest 9th Avenue in Oakland...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Boy Missing for Two Months Found Safe in Canada

Jorge "JoJo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy with autism missing from Miami-Dade since August, was found safe and unharmed in Canada, Miami-Dade Police said. JoJo had been missing since Aug. 27 after his father failed to return him to his mother as part of a custody agreement. A missing person alert...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy