Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
tamaractalk.com
Detectives Search for Missing Tamarac Teen With Autism
UPDATE: Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located 17-year-old Watson Elias. Elias was safely located early Tuesday morning in Lauderdale Lakes and reunited with his family. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy...
Click10.com
Investigation underway after video shows rough arrest of teen at Tropical Park football game
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was violently arrested and removed from the stands of a high school football game. Video recorded of the incident shows the teen initially being escorted away but at some point a Miami-Dade Schools police officer appears to grab the teen by his neck and then shove him down a flight of stairs.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Brazen strong-arm robbery in North Lauderdale
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are seeking the public’s help to locate two individuals wanted in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery in Lauderdale. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. According to...
92-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 92-year-old man last month, then took off.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale man arrested in connection with string of bank robberies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been sentenced to 145 months in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Rodney Smith for his participation in a string of bank robberies, authorities said. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Robert Willis Jr. of Fort...
Click10.com
15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
Click10.com
Miami police seek person of interest in slaying of homeless man
MIAMI – Miami police released images and video of a person of interest captured on surveillance footage near the scene of a fatal shooting in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood Friday evening. Officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street and...
NBC Miami
Body of Dead Man Found in Naranja Canal: Police
Police are investigating a death in a southwest Miami-Dade canal Monday morning after a man's body was found. Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene near Tallahassee Road and Southwest 268th Street in Naranja just after 6:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Police said a bystander on a bicycle saw the...
Click10.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash
DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
tamaractalk.com
$10K Reward Announced in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery
Detectives on Monday announced a reward of up to $10,000 in the case of a robbery at a North Lauderdale grocery store. Investigators are also continuing to search for a “person of interest” in the case: Lamya Marie Fuller, 20, who they believe may have information about the male robber in the brazen Aug. 23 attack.
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Click10.com
Police investigating alleged rape by employees at Mango’s Tropical Cafe
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A popular Miami Beach restaurant is at the center of a criminal investigation after a customer claimed she was raped inside Mango’s Tropical Cafe by employees. For now, the party goes on at one of Ocean Drive’s most notable establishments despite the dark cloud...
WSVN-TV
Police offering $10,000 award for information on necklace-snatching suspect
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are offering a bigger reward for help in a suspect search. As of Monday, the number is now up to $10,000. Officers are searching for the person who grabbed a woman’s necklace and punched her before taking off in North Lauderdale, back in August.
NBC Miami
Person Reportedly Struck by Train in Oakland Park
An early morning crash Tuesday reportedly involving a train striking a person caused delays in Oakland Park. The crash rook place in the 4900 block of Northwest 9th Avenue before 6 a.m. Officials have not released details at this time, including the condition of the person who was struck. Stay...
Click10.com
Ex-Miami-Dade firefighter sentenced to life in prison for child molestation, threatening ex-wife with gun
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Miami-Dade firefighter was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he was convicted of child molestation and pointing a gun at his ex-wife. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle first reported the news Monday, confirming that Judge Ellen Venzer immediately sentenced Fernando Castano, 49,...
WSVN-TV
Police take suspects into custody after shooting in Miami neighborhood
MIAMI (WSVN) - Several people were taken into custody after gunfire rang out in Miami. A neighborhood was swarmed with law enforcement officers near 10th Avenue and 55th Terrace, Monday morning. Within the taped-off area on the street was a car with its windows shattered, possibly from bullets, and evidence...
NBC Miami
5 Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale
Five people were injured Monday morning after a car crash at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Federal Highway. One of the injured was treated at the scene and released. One...
NBC Miami
Authorities Find Missing Oakland Park 13-Year-Old
The Broward Sheriff's Office found an Oakland Park teenager who had not been seen since Thursday afternoon. According to detectives, 13-year-old Mailen Santos was found Sunday and has been reunited with her family. Santos went missing around 3:46 p.m. Thursday in the area of 6000 Northwest 9th Avenue in Oakland...
Man charged for making bomb threat inside South Florida dentist office
A man's been charged with making a false bomb report, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and criminal mischief after he made a bomb threat at a South Florida dentist's office.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Boy Missing for Two Months Found Safe in Canada
Jorge "JoJo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy with autism missing from Miami-Dade since August, was found safe and unharmed in Canada, Miami-Dade Police said. JoJo had been missing since Aug. 27 after his father failed to return him to his mother as part of a custody agreement. A missing person alert...
Comments / 0