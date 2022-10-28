Read full article on original website
New Rapid Test Pilot Program Could Save Iowa’s Dying Trees
Something mysterious is killing century-old Iowa white oak trees at a rapid pace, and according to KCRG, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is working to get to the bottom of it. There appear to be no widespread visible signs of insects or fungi that would be considered the...
Iowa’s Biggest Land Owner Is The Billionaire Family You’ve Never Heard Of
The group that owns the most Iowa land is one you may not have heard of but they've definitely been doing well. Iowa, being the big farming state that it is, consists of 97.2% private land, according to Summit Post. But there's one group that owns a huge chunk of land in the state and they have a history that will make you say "ah yes, that's why".
Iowa agrees to treat $4 million owed to taxpayers as a ‘lower priority’
Iowa’s efforts to collect almost $4 million owed to taxpayers by a bankrupt nursing home chain have suffered a major setback. Court records indicate the QHC Facilities nursing home chain, which filed for bankruptcy late last year, owes the state more than $3.9 million in unpaid “quality assurance fees.” The state had been negotiating with […] The post Iowa agrees to treat $4 million owed to taxpayers as a ‘lower priority’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
Harvest Winding Down for Northwest Iowa Farmers
Field fires were reported again last week in some areas of Iowa with continued dry conditions. According to the latest crop progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 77-percent of corn in the state is now harvested for grain, which is five days ahead of last year, and nine days ahead of the five year average. 95-percent of northwest Iowa corn has been harvested.
Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County
A deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza recently infected a flock of about 1.1 million egg-laying chickens in north-central Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Monday. The infection of the Wright County flock is the second this fall in a domestic flock in Iowa. The first was a backyard flock of […] The post Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
1.1 million birds in Iowa to be destroyed
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports that 1.1 million egg-laying chickens will be destroyed in Wright County due to the discovery of avian influenza. The ag department said this is the first known case of bird flu this year in Wright County, which produces the...
High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project Aims To Increase Seat Belt Use Across Iowa
(Undated) — Fatalities on rural roadways in Iowa are above the national average. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is launching a new initiative to combat this. The High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project aims to get more Iowans wearing seatbelts. Five counties with low seat belt compliance rates were selected to take part in the project. Starting December 1, the initiative will focus on enforcing traffic laws and educating community members on the benefits of wearing seat belts. Appanoose, Fremont, Humboldt, Keokuk, and Mitchell counties will participate in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project through September 2023.
Iowa’s third district congressional race among 37 most competitive races in country
DES MOINES — Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and...
Iowa remains the only state without a compassionate release program
A new report from an advocacy group for criminal justice reform shows Iowa is far behind other states with compassionate release programs. Compassionate release programs allow for incarcerated people, generally near the end of their life, to apply for release from prison due to factors like debilitating illnesses or injuries or age-related chronic conditions. According to the report from FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, Iowa is the only state without one.
Iowa realtor warns of scam
Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament. Updated: 2 hours ago. 2022 High School State Volleyball Tournament. Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren. Updated: 2...
Iowa DOT Preparing for Winter
(Ames, IA) — Even with recent temperatures flirting with the 80’s in parts of Iowa, the Department of Transportation is getting ready for winter…. Iowa D-O-T Winter Operations Administrator Craig Bargfrede says conditions last winter has left the D-O-T with plenty of salt for this season–about 11 percent of capacity.
Here's how Iowa has voted in US Senate races dating back to 2002
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa voters are heading to the polls soon to vote for many important races on the November ballot. Among those races is one of Iowa's US Senate seats currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Grassley is Iowa's longest-serving senator, having been in office since 1981....
Drought Expanding and Early Winter Looks Dry in Most Areas
(Ames) -- Most of rural America can’t seem to shake drought conditions. Recent Drought Monitors are once again showing that drought is expanding. Dennis Todey is the director of the Midwest Climate Hub and an agricultural meteorologist who says the expansion has caught some people by surprise. “It did,...
Mystery disease and drought is killing Iowa’s white oaks
For 10 years now, Iowa foresters have been watching century-old white oaks wither and die in just a few weeks.
‘Who’s going to be more honest’: Iowans share what’s driving them to the polls
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, more than 167,000 people have already turned in an absentee ballot. Millions more will cast their votes across the country on November 8. KCRG-TV9 caught with a few people Sunday afternoon in downtown Mount Vernon to...
Missing Iowa Persons List Published
Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
100-plus Mile An Hour Speeders Are Being Targeted by Iowa State Patrol
(Davenport, IA) — A problem that started during the pandemic, an increase in 100-mile-an-hour-plus speeding, is now an epidemic itself. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad. In an interview he tells Iowa’s News Now they’re out to catch those speeders.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
