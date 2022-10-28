Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sioux City Police Department confirms missing Siouxland woman found safe
The Sioux City Police Department said that they received word from Brenda Payer's family that she has been located.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon veterans office nears vacancy
ROCK RAPIDS—The veterans service director of Lyon County is set to resign, effective Nov. 21. Sharon Fuller, who has held the part-time position since December 2018, said the work she does is important and she enjoys doing it but she can’t make enough money. “I’m going to miss...
kiwaradio.com
SCAT To Deliver Pizza Ranch Orders Wednesday & Thursday Evenings In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — How would you or your kids like your pizza delivered to your house in an ambulance with all the lights flashing? That opportunity is yours if you live in Sheldon. It’s part of a fundraiser this Wednesday and Thursday nights, November 2nd and 3rd, 2022.
KLEM
News for Tuesday, November 1
The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
kiwaradio.com
Stabbing In George
George, Iowa — One person was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital after a stabbing incident in George on Sunday morning. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:00 a.m., their deputies were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Street in George for a call of a person that had been stabbed. Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the 24-year-old victim had been stabbed numerous times. The victim was transported to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and was then airlifted to Sioux Falls.
kiwaradio.com
United Fund On Pace To Finish On Goal; $1200 Received In The Last Seven Days
Sheldon, Iowa — Donations to the 2022 Sheldon United Fund are right on pace to finish on goal. The drive continues through the rest of the year. The goal this year is $30,000. The fund drive is now 26% finished. The funds are also at about 26% of goal,...
Sioux City Police Department identifies Westside shooting victims
Sioux City Police Department provides update on Gunderson’s smash-and-grab robbery
The Sioux City Police Department has provided some additional details about Saturday's smash-and-grab robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers.
Storm Lake man arrested for lascivious acts with a child
The investigation began in March of this year when the Storm Lake Police Department received reports of sexual abuse of a female child.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Accused Of Assaulting Nurse, Law Officer At Hospital
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a nurse and a law officer at the Orange City hospital with a medical device. According to the Orange City Police Department, 41-year-old Jared Isaac Andersen is charged with Second-Degree Criminal Mischief and two counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, (all class D felonies); as well as a misdemeanor charge of Interference with Official Acts.
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
Sioux County man arrested after jumping from moving pickup
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it started on Highway 75 southwest of town on October 24th. A Deputy met a pickup losing its cargo and tried to stop it. The driver, 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson, then drove on the wrong side of the road. As he traveled into Hull, he turned off his headlights.
2 people fall victim to Xcel scam in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have received two reports of scammers posing as an Xcel employee. In the first case, the caller told the victim they were late on a bill and gave instructions to get a re-loadable credit card. The person followed the directions, losing $800 before realizing it was a […]
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon City Council To Meet Wednesday Afternoon
Sheldon, Iowa — When the Sheldon City Council meets in regular session this Wednesday afternoon (November 2nd), their agenda will include several items pertaining to the City’s Emergency Service Departments. At their meeting, the Council is expected to approve a resolution hiring Trent Morton as Sheldon’s 8th police...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Charged With Shooting Two People To Death This Weekend
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City man is in custody, facing murder charges after a shooting early Saturday morning on the west side of Sioux City. Authorities say 19 year old Joseph Cruz is charged with two counts of second degree murder, intimidating with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and willful injury causing serious injury.
KELOLAND TV
Gunshots fired at Halloween party
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are also investigating gunshots following a Halloween party. Police say around 2:30 Sunday morning a large group of people had left a building near 6th Street and West Avenue. An officer monitoring the crowd heard several gunshots. Police later found 14...
Person stabbed ‘numerous times’ in Lyon County, sheriff says
kiwaradio.com
Thousands Of Dollars In Straw Go Up In Smoke Near Little Rock
Little Rock, Iowa– Thousands of dollars worth of straw and the structure it was in were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, October 30, 2022, near Little Rock. According to Little Rock Fire Chief Joe Schilling, at about 7:45 a.m., the Little Rock Fire Department was called to the report of a hay shed on fire at 4668 110th Street, three miles north and three-quarters of a mile east of Little Rock.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lyon County Authorities Investigating Weekend Stabbing
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
