Sioux Center, IA

Lyon veterans office nears vacancy

ROCK RAPIDS—The veterans service director of Lyon County is set to resign, effective Nov. 21. Sharon Fuller, who has held the part-time position since December 2018, said the work she does is important and she enjoys doing it but she can’t make enough money. “I’m going to miss...
LYON COUNTY, IA
News for Tuesday, November 1

The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
LE MARS, IA
Stabbing In George

George, Iowa — One person was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital after a stabbing incident in George on Sunday morning. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:00 a.m., their deputies were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Street in George for a call of a person that had been stabbed. Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the 24-year-old victim had been stabbed numerous times. The victim was transported to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and was then airlifted to Sioux Falls.
GEORGE, IA
Orange City Man Accused Of Assaulting Nurse, Law Officer At Hospital

Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a nurse and a law officer at the Orange City hospital with a medical device. According to the Orange City Police Department, 41-year-old Jared Isaac Andersen is charged with Second-Degree Criminal Mischief and two counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, (all class D felonies); as well as a misdemeanor charge of Interference with Official Acts.
ORANGE CITY, IA
2 people fall victim to Xcel scam in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have received two reports of scammers posing as an Xcel employee. In the first case, the caller told the victim they were late on a bill and gave instructions to get a re-loadable credit card. The person followed the directions, losing $800 before realizing it was a […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sheldon City Council To Meet Wednesday Afternoon

Sheldon, Iowa — When the Sheldon City Council meets in regular session this Wednesday afternoon (November 2nd), their agenda will include several items pertaining to the City’s Emergency Service Departments. At their meeting, the Council is expected to approve a resolution hiring Trent Morton as Sheldon’s 8th police...
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City Man Charged With Shooting Two People To Death This Weekend

Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City man is in custody, facing murder charges after a shooting early Saturday morning on the west side of Sioux City. Authorities say 19 year old Joseph Cruz is charged with two counts of second degree murder, intimidating with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and willful injury causing serious injury.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Gunshots fired at Halloween party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are also investigating gunshots following a Halloween party. Police say around 2:30 Sunday morning a large group of people had left a building near 6th Street and West Avenue. An officer monitoring the crowd heard several gunshots. Police later found 14...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Thousands Of Dollars In Straw Go Up In Smoke Near Little Rock

Little Rock, Iowa– Thousands of dollars worth of straw and the structure it was in were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, October 30, 2022, near Little Rock. According to Little Rock Fire Chief Joe Schilling, at about 7:45 a.m., the Little Rock Fire Department was called to the report of a hay shed on fire at 4668 110th Street, three miles north and three-quarters of a mile east of Little Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA

