Francis Fajfar
3d ago
What's going on with all the accidents and hit and runs in FEARFAX COUNTY??? You guys driving on crack over there? Floydville
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Two injured after dump truck overturns on I-66 in Fairfax
Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a dump truck overturned on Interstate 66 in Fairfax.
NBC Washington
Car Stolen With 5-Year-Old Inside Near Northwest DC Grocery Store: Police
A 5-year-old was missing for about an hour on Halloween after a suspect stole a car outside a Northwest D.C. grocery store, police said. The child was in the backseat of an unattended, running car near the Safeway on Columbia Road in Adams Morgan Monday about 6:45 p.m., police said.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after throwing knife at gas station worker in Woodbridge: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A man is under arrest after authorities say he threw a knife at a gas station employee Friday in Prince William County. Police were called to the Sheetz gas station at 3300 Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge around 7:10 p.m. where the employee said he confronted a man who was approaching customers near the gas pumps.
wfmd.com
20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40
Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
fox5dc.com
Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
Spotsylvania deadly hit-and-run kills pedestrian and injures another, Virginia State Police seeking truck-driving suspect
Virginia State Police is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who they say killed a man and injured a woman with their truck in Spotsylvania before leaving the area.
arlnow.com
Groups of teens cause minor mayhem in three weekend incidents
Groups of teens were behind some chaotic scenes in Arlington over the weekend. The latest Arlington County Police Department crime report has three separate items involving groups of juveniles. The first two incidents happened in Pentagon City, at or near the mall. The first happened late Friday afternoon, when a...
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
Multiple sheds, trailer burglarized at Woodbridge church, various lawn-care equipment stolen
Police said the suspects broke into the trailer through the window, which was found undamaged. Entry was also made into multiple sheds through a rear panel area, also found undamaged, according to police.
NBC Washington
Rockville Apartment Fire Spreads, Damaging Multiple Units and Injuring 2
Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Rockville apartments Monday morning, authorities said. Firefighters responded to a building fire at the 800 block of College Parkway at about 9 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a "heavy" fire coming from the top floor of an apartment, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.
fox5dc.com
31-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. - A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Dumfries, Virginia, according to police. Prince William County Police say the incident happened around 9:44 p.m. on Friday in the area of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane. Once at the scene, officers discovered that...
Man injured in Woodbridge shooting on Orangewood Drive, Prince William Police say
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
rockvillenights.com
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
arlnow.com
ACPD: Pentagon police officer was dealing cocaine in Arlington
A Pentagon police officer has been arrested by Arlington County police and charged with selling cocaine. ACPD says it received a tip about “a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County” and subsequently caught the officer, a 33-year-old Alexandria resident, buying “narcotics for distribution.” He was arrested on the 1300 block of S. Scott Street, which corresponds to The Wellington apartment complex along Columbia Pike.
Woman walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint, but too dark to give suspect description
WASHINGTON — A woman in Northeast, D.C. is raising awareness about what she says is inadequate street lighting in her neighborhood after she was robbed at gunpoint. Madeline Barnes was walking home from a grocery store on South Dakota Avenue earlier this month. She crossed the intersection near Farragut Place when a man approached her.
Ring doorbell camera catches thieves grabbing key fobs from Woodbridge home
The camera shows two suspects grabbing the key fobs that belong to a BMW and Jeep.
3 men identified after search following man shot, killed in apartment
UPDATE 10/31 2:50 p.m. — Fairfax County Police confirmed on Monday that after receiving tips from the community, the three persons of interest had been identified. BAILEYS CROSSROADS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for three persons of interest after a man was shot and killed in an apartment building on Sunday. Police […]
fox5dc.com
Man found shot to death in Fairfax County apartment; police release images of persons of interest
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found shot inside an apartment in Fairfax County on Sunday, according to police. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 4:55 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 5500 blk of Seminary Road in Alexandria. According to police, officers at the...
alxnow.com
Man robbed while painting exterior of home in Old Town
A man was robbed at gunpoint as he painted the exterior of a house near the waterfront in Old Town. The incident occurred in the 400 block of S. Lee Street on Saturday, October 15, at around 11 a.m. Two men allegedly approached the victim, one of them brandished a handgun and the victim suffered minor injured, according to police. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
WTOP
Man dead after shooting at Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building
A man is dead after a fatal shooting at the Skyline Towers apartment building in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads.
