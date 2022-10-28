ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chantilly, VA

Comments / 5

Francis Fajfar
3d ago

What's going on with all the accidents and hit and runs in FEARFAX COUNTY??? You guys driving on crack over there? Floydville

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmd.com

20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40

Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
HANCOCK, MD
fox5dc.com

Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
arlnow.com

Groups of teens cause minor mayhem in three weekend incidents

Groups of teens were behind some chaotic scenes in Arlington over the weekend. The latest Arlington County Police Department crime report has three separate items involving groups of juveniles. The first two incidents happened in Pentagon City, at or near the mall. The first happened late Friday afternoon, when a...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Rockville Apartment Fire Spreads, Damaging Multiple Units and Injuring 2

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Rockville apartments Monday morning, authorities said. Firefighters responded to a building fire at the 800 block of College Parkway at about 9 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a "heavy" fire coming from the top floor of an apartment, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

31-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. - A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Dumfries, Virginia, according to police. Prince William County Police say the incident happened around 9:44 p.m. on Friday in the area of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane. Once at the scene, officers discovered that...
DUMFRIES, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
ROCKVILLE, MD
arlnow.com

ACPD: Pentagon police officer was dealing cocaine in Arlington

A Pentagon police officer has been arrested by Arlington County police and charged with selling cocaine. ACPD says it received a tip about “a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County” and subsequently caught the officer, a 33-year-old Alexandria resident, buying “narcotics for distribution.” He was arrested on the 1300 block of S. Scott Street, which corresponds to The Wellington apartment complex along Columbia Pike.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Man robbed while painting exterior of home in Old Town

A man was robbed at gunpoint as he painted the exterior of a house near the waterfront in Old Town. The incident occurred in the 400 block of S. Lee Street on Saturday, October 15, at around 11 a.m. Two men allegedly approached the victim, one of them brandished a handgun and the victim suffered minor injured, according to police. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Man dead after shooting at Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building

A man is dead after a fatal shooting at the Skyline Towers apartment building in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy