Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mental Health Crisis Is Rapidly Growing In New York StateAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookmakers are offering odds on the Democrats winning at least 55 Senate seats next week, in what would be a major upset.
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had list of targets, law enforcement sources say
The suspect in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi had a list of people he wanted to target, law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation confirmed to CBS News. David Wayne DePape, the man accused of beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside his San Francisco...
Republicans head into final week with lead in seats, voters feel things are "out of control" — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll
The election is already underway; millions have voted, and tens of millions more will before Nov. 8. Amid that, eight in 10 likely voters describe things in the country today as "out of control," as opposed to "under control." That doesn't bode well for the party in power: Republicans are...
Poll finds broad support in battleground states for legalizing unauthorized immigrants
A majority of likely voters in five states with close Senate races in next week's midterm elections support offering legal status to unauthorized immigrants in the U.S. under certain circumstances, a poll released Monday found. Seventy-three percent of surveyed voters in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin said they backed...
Misinformation and conspiracy theories spread about Paul Pelosi attack
CBS News has confirmed that the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi had a list of other possible targets. This comes as conspiracy theories continue to spread online about the assault, with the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, sharing misinformation in a since-deleted post. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti breaks down what we've learned about the attacker and the false information swirling online.
Former Oath Keeper testifies Jan. 6 was a "Bastille-type moment," says there was no explicit prior plan to enter Capitol
Washington — A former Oath Keeper testified in court on Monday that he came to Washington, D.C. with other members of the far-right militia ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to impede the peaceful transfer of power. Graydon Young, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy...
Reporter creates social media accounts for fake Americans to show "how we're being targeted" with disinformation
Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn't be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media - even if they were both real. Each is a figment of BBC reporter Marianna Spring's imagination. She...
CBS News polling shows GOP in good position to take House
The CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Republicans still in the lead to take control of the House of Representatives. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest.
Election law expert says election deniers want "environment of fear"
David Becker, a CBS News election law contributor, says election deniers "want election officials to be scared, and I think they want voters to be scared to some degree."
California Gov. Gavin Newsom accuses Fox News of "creating a culture" that led to attack on Paul Pelosi
California Gov. Gavin Newsom partly blamed Fox News for fueling the vitriol against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, who was attacked by an intruder with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco home last week. "I've seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi," Newsom told CBS News' chief...
Nancy Pelosi says family "heartbroken and traumatized" after violent attack on husband
In a letter to fellow congressional members Saturday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote that her husband is recovering after he was violently attacked in the couple's San Francisco home in the early morning hours Friday. The House speaker wrote that 82-year-old Paul Pelosi's "condition continues to improve." "Our children,...
