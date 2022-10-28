ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Misinformation and conspiracy theories spread about Paul Pelosi attack

CBS News has confirmed that the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi had a list of other possible targets. This comes as conspiracy theories continue to spread online about the assault, with the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, sharing misinformation in a since-deleted post. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti breaks down what we've learned about the attacker and the false information swirling online.

