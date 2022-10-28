Lainey Wilson Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour Set for 2023

It has been a massive year for Lainey Wilson. The rising country music singer notched back-to-back chart toppers with “Things a Man Oughta Know” and “Never Say Never” her duet with Cole Swindell. Wilson even landed a role on the hit show Yellowstone. Additionally, she’s currently the most-nominated artist at this year’s CMA Awards. Today, the CMT Breakout Artist of the Year dropped her highly-anticipated new album Bell Bottom Country. In short, Wilson’s foot is planted firmly on the gas and she’s not slowing down any time soon. She’ll be carrying this momentum into 2023.

Lainey Wilson Announces Her First Headlining Tour

After years of hard work and honing her craft in Nashville, Lainey Wilson is launching her first headlining tour. Her Country with a Flare Tour kicks off in January at Spokane, Washington’s Knitting Factory. Wilson will bring the cross-country trek to a close at Columbus, Ohio’s Bluestone in March. The 27-stop tour takes Wilson to storied venues such as Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom, Chattanooga’s The Signal, and Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl.

Lainey Wilson isn’t hitting the road alone. She’s bringing Ben Chapman with her. Additionally, Meg McRee and Leah Blevins will accompany Wilson and Chapman on select dates.

“This past year has been such a roller coaster,” Lainey Wilson said in a statement. “It’s truly been one of the most rewarding challenges of my career. We’ve worked so hard on this album and I’m so proud of it. I can’t wait to headline my first tour next year and play all my new music across the country.”

Tickets go on sale to everyone next Friday, November 4th at 10 AM local time via Wilson’s website. Citi cardmembers will be able to access exclusive presale tickers on November 1st through the Citi Entertainment program. The next day, members of Lainey Wilson’s official fan club. Additionally, some venues will offer local presales starting November 3rd.

Country With a Flare Tour Dates