FDA Says Two Studies Showing Omicron Boosters Weren't Much Better Than Old Covid Shots Were Too Small to Come to Any Conclusions

Read full article on original website
Related
What Side Effects Can You Expect With Your COVID Vaccine Booster Shot?
Most Americans are now eligible to receive reformulated COVID-19 booster shots, and many are undoubtedly wondering what kind of side effects they may potentially have to deal with when it comes to the new “bivalent” shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug...
Doctor rips White House shielding COVID vaccine data as CDC OKs shot for immunization schedules: Shame on them
Dr. Marty Makary warned that the CDC will reverse years of public trust surrounding vaccines by recommending the COVID vaccine without publicizing the clinical trial data.
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
MedicalXpress
Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time
A nationwide U.S. study of more than 893,000 adults provides solid evidence confirming that mRNA booster immunizations extend protection against moderate and severe COVID for four to five months. These findings, published in The BMJ, provide a more complete understanding of the effectiveness and durability of third and fourth doses of the mRNA vaccines, informing policymakers and providing individuals with confirmation of the importance and value of boosters.
CNBC
New Covid boosters aren’t better than old shots at neutralizing omicron BA.5, early studies find
Scientists at Columbia and Harvard, in two independent studies, found that the new Covid boosters don't trigger a better response against omicron BA.5 than the old shots. The studies are small and preliminary, but they suggest boosters might not be much better at preventing infection and mild illness. But the...
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
Long COVID could be linked to a totally different (and common) virus, new study finds
Nearly 20% of American adults who have had COVID report having long COVID symptoms after their infection resolves. A number of factors may increase the risk of someone developing long COVID, aside from catching COVID itself. They include having asthma, Type 2 diabetes, or autoimmune conditions, and being female. Now...
A COVID wave of BQ infections that started in New York has already reached California. It’s about to engulf the rest of the nation, experts say
California is now an “emerging hotspot” for the family of variants, known to be the most immune evasive and transmissible yet, according to experts.
What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child
SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
White House still expects new COVID boosters will offer better protection, but two new studies cast doubt
The White House's top COVID-19 official says he still expects the protection against the Omicron BA.5 variant offered by the new COVID vaccine boosters will be better than their predecessors, despite two studies that appear to question that assumption. In an interview with CBS News, Dr. Ashish Jha also said he does not think another imminent change to the COVID boosters will be needed.
If your COVID vaccine left you feeling terrible, it probably offered you better protection, new study suggests
Scientists have found a link between COVID vaccine side effects and a higher immune response to the immunization. Feeling unwell after getting your COVID booster shot could actually be a good sign, according to a new scientific study, which found a link between post-vaccine side effects and a higher immune response.
As Cases Creep Upward, Here Are Five Common Questions About COVID, Vaccines and More
Coronavirus cases are slowly on the rise in Illinois and across the United States, and with that residents are asking plenty of questions about the illness. Scientists and officials have anticipated increases in cases because of new variants, which have shown some resistance to certain treatments, and because of colder weather pushing more people to spend time indoors.
News-Medical.net
Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus
Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
CNBC
Omicron subvariants are resistant to key antibody treatments, putting people with weak immune systems at risk of Covid
Omicron subvariants are reducing the effectiveness of antibody treatments that have played a crucial role in keeping people with weak immune systems safe. President Joe Biden cautioned the immunocompromised that they are at heightened risk this winter and should talk to their physician about what precautions to take. Dr. Ashish...
FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug
A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
Omicron subvariants pose a new threat to people with immune deficiencies
People with compromised immune systems face a new winter of discontent as the ever-mutating omicron virus threatens to outrun the preventive monoclonal antibody cocktail that hundreds of thousands of them have relied upon for extra protection against Covid. Troubling recent reports reveal the emergence of new omicron subvariants that not...
IFLScience
Four People Died From Fake Cannabis Spiked With Rat Poison In Florida
At least four people have died and 52 have fallen sick after consuming synthetic cannabis containing rat poison, according to a new report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This latest cluster of cases first started appearing in Florida around December 2021, when the state poison...
The FDA is FAILING children with its weak vaping policies, study finds
America's leading regulators are not doing enough to curb youth nicotine use, a new study warns. An analysis of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warnings issued for improperly selling nicotine products found that the agency is targeting small online retailers. There is also a focus on refillable devices by the...
Phys.org
Study reveals how naturally-occurring compound kills major drug-resistant bacteria
Scientists analyzing the effects of an organic compound on drug resistance bacteria have discovered how it can inhibit and kill a germ that causes serious illness or in some cases death. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a type of bacteria, often found in hospital patients, which can lead to infections in the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0