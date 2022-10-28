ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

FDA Says Two Studies Showing Omicron Boosters Weren't Much Better Than Old Covid Shots Were Too Small to Come to Any Conclusions

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time

A nationwide U.S. study of more than 893,000 adults provides solid evidence confirming that mRNA booster immunizations extend protection against moderate and severe COVID for four to five months. These findings, published in The BMJ, provide a more complete understanding of the effectiveness and durability of third and fourth doses of the mRNA vaccines, informing policymakers and providing individuals with confirmation of the importance and value of boosters.
WVNS

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
CBS San Francisco

What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child

SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
CBS News

White House still expects new COVID boosters will offer better protection, but two new studies cast doubt

The White House's top COVID-19 official says he still expects the protection against the Omicron BA.5 variant offered by the new COVID vaccine boosters will be better than their predecessors, despite two studies that appear to question that assumption. In an interview with CBS News, Dr. Ashish Jha also said he does not think another imminent change to the COVID boosters will be needed.
NBC Chicago

As Cases Creep Upward, Here Are Five Common Questions About COVID, Vaccines and More

Coronavirus cases are slowly on the rise in Illinois and across the United States, and with that residents are asking plenty of questions about the illness. Scientists and officials have anticipated increases in cases because of new variants, which have shown some resistance to certain treatments, and because of colder weather pushing more people to spend time indoors.
ILLINOIS STATE
News-Medical.net

Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus

Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
Daily Mail

FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
FLORIDA STATE
IFLScience

Four People Died From Fake Cannabis Spiked With Rat Poison In Florida

At least four people have died and 52 have fallen sick after consuming synthetic cannabis containing rat poison, according to a new report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This latest cluster of cases first started appearing in Florida around December 2021, when the state poison...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

The FDA is FAILING children with its weak vaping policies, study finds

America's leading regulators are not doing enough to curb youth nicotine use, a new study warns. An analysis of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warnings issued for improperly selling nicotine products found that the agency is targeting small online retailers. There is also a focus on refillable devices by the...
Phys.org

Study reveals how naturally-occurring compound kills major drug-resistant bacteria

Scientists analyzing the effects of an organic compound on drug resistance bacteria have discovered how it can inhibit and kill a germ that causes serious illness or in some cases death. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a type of bacteria, often found in hospital patients, which can lead to infections in the...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy