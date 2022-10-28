Read full article on original website
Superman Star Henry Cavill Wants to Have Long, Long Conversations With DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some pretty big moves with their DC Studios arm. It was officially revealed that Henry Cavill is back as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will run DC Studios as well as create a plan for the next ten years. Gunn and Safran won't have anything to do with the upcoming Joker sequel, and it's up in the air if The Batman franchise will be under their watchful eye. But fans are just excited to finally know that there will be a plan in place for the DC Universe. Cavill seems really ecstatic to be returning as Superman revealing that he wants his return to be hopeful. The actor also would like to have a sit down with Gunn to chat about the Man of Steel's bright future. During a recent interview with IGN, Cavill revealed that while he hasn't met the director, he's exited to have long conversations about the character he holds so dear.
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
What to Do About Star Wars?
Ten years after the world first learned that Disney was acquiring Lucasflm, we find Star Wars in a state of being one of the most imbalanced (though still beloved) franchises around. So what's to be done about it?. Sunday, October 30, 2022 marked the ten-year mark since Disney announced that...
MCU Theory: How Shang-Chi's Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel's Bangle Connect to Kang and Avengers: Secret Wars
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga hasn't been the clearest in terms of letting us know how the franchise movies and TV shows are all leading to a larger story arc. However, one of the more pivotal films coming in Phase 5 is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will officially introduce the main big bad of this new MCU Saga, Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors). After the first Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer made its way online, fans and theorists noticed one key detail in the footage: the technological design and aesthetic of Kang's home base and deadly armada.
Eternals Star Kit Harington Confirms Black Knight Plans
It's a matter of when, not if, Kit Harington's Dane Whitman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While most expected Whitman to officially transform into his Black Knight alter ego during the events of Eternals, Harington only appeared as the character's non-superhero counterpart. Still, Harington says he believes there are plans for the character in the future, even though he's not sure what that might entail.
Johnny Depp as Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry New Look Released
A new image from Johnny Depp's new movie shows him dressed as King Louis XV, king of France, looking every bit the part of a French Royal. The film is Jeanne Du Barry, a "historical love story" about the real-life love affair between King Louis XV and his final mistress at the Court of Versailles, Jeanne du Barry. The film is helmed by French director Maïwenn (Polisse; My King) who also co-wrote the script with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. More importantly, the film is Johnny Depp's first big movie role in three years, following the controversy and backlash to his divorce from Amber Heard.
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With My Hero Academia's Mirko Cosplay for Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime at many moments in the past, but now the artist has tapped into one of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes with some special Mirko cosplay for the Halloween holiday! One of the major reasons fans have fallen in love with the multiple award winning artist is the fact that she has been very vocal about her love of anime and other pop culture things, and this has resulted in some fun cosplay and fashion inspired by her favorite characters in the past. But she really went all out this time around.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Reveals Original Story With Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was always going to be about grief. But returning filmmaker Ryan Coogler — whose first Black Panther focused on T'Challa's succession to the throne as king of Wakanda — never imagined making the sequel without leading man Chadwick Boseman. The T'Challa actor died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, when Coogler was drafting his script for Black Panther 2. He said at the time: "I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren't destined to see." As Coogler and the cast mourned Boseman, they poured that grief into Wakanda Forever, now set one year after King T'Challa's death.
Henry Cavill Says It "Would've Been Cool" to Star as Edward Cullen in Twilight After Author's Praise
Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman. After a years-long hiatus, the actor returned as the Man of Steel during the closing moments of Black Adam. In another world, namely one crafted by Twilight author Stephenie Meyer, Cavill would also be one of the world's most famous vampires: Edward Cullen.
Namor Gets the Spotlight in New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Featurette
The latest featurette for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever puts Namor in the spotlight. Tenoch Huerta Mejía plays Namor, who is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Namor and his underwater kingdom of Talocan are set up as the antagonists in the Black Panther sequel, as Wakanda mourns the death of King T'Challa. Namor has been one of the more highly-anticipated Marvel characters to make their big-screen debut, and it's only fitting that a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever featurette talks to the man who brings the Sub-Mariner to life.
Deleted Scenes Reportedly Cut Black Adam vs. Shazam! Tease, Doctor Fate Return
Following the release of Black Adam, much of the excitement walking out of movie theaters has surrounded Henry Cavill returning to his role as Superman. However, new reports are revealing details which claim Black Adam (and Shazam! before it) originally had sequences which teased very different elements of the future for some of the popular DC Comics characters. The details emerging indicate there was an earlier tease for what feels like the inevitable crossover between Black Adam and Shazam! which was removed, as well as a tease of Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate returning.
Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Black Panther Figure Is Up for Pre-Order
Following a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earlier this month, Hasbro debuted a new Marvel Legends figure based on Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne in the upcoming MCU film and Disney+ series. The figure depicts Ironheart in her new armor. Today that figure was followed up by a Marvel Legends figure of the new Black Panther – also with an armor upgrade.
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
Hideo Kojima's New Game Casts Deadpool 2 Actor
Hideo Kojima has not officially announced his next project, but Deadpool 2 actress Shioli Kutsuna will appear in the game. A new teaser has been revealed on the official Kojima Productions website, with the words "Where am I?" written in white and an image of Kutsuna in red. The teaser then disappears and is replaced with a black screen that reads "How come?" Unfortunately, it's not much to go on, and fans will just have to speculate until the game is officially revealed. Hopefully Kojima Productions won't keep fans waiting for too much longer!
Heartstopper Star Cast in Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added Joe Locke to the mysterious Marvel Studios project. Deadline reports that the Heartstopper star will be along for the mischief on Disney+. Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision spinoff seems like the perfect place for more magical elements of the MCU to rear their head after Werewolf by Night and Moon Knight. While plot details are being closely guarded, sources do indicate that the character is described as a "gay teen with a dark sense of humor." Marvel Comics fans will immediately assume that this would be Billy Maximoff, a version of the hero Wiccan. Famously, both he and his brother Tommy were in WandaVision as Wanda's precocious twins. Rumors have swirled that the Scarlet Witch could be back in the saddle after her seeming demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Top Gun: Maverick Star Lewis Pullman Has Ideas for Another Sequel
Ever since Top Gun: Maverick commanded the box office for months on end and became the biggest film of the year there's naturally been some talk about the potential for a Top Gun 3. It took decades for this Tom Cruise-starring sequel to get made however so the potential sequel will seemingly come with a wait, but that isn't stopping the people involved in considering the "What if..." of its potential. Speaking with ComicBook.com to promote the film's 4K release, star Lewis Pullman (callsign "Bob") opened up to us about what he would like to see in a Top Gun 3 but also why he thinks it may not happen.
Keke Palmer Dons Rogue Halloween Costume After Marvel Fan Demand
Keke Palmer is well aware of the fan movement aiming to get her cast as Rogue within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so, in fact, she dressed as the fan-favorite member of the X-Men for Halloween this year. Sunday, Palmer shared a series of stills dressed in the character's iconic green and gold suit. Not only that, but she even made a sizzle reel complete with visual effects and all, sharing them all to her Instagram account while thanking fans for their support in the movement.
Halloween Ends: Unmasked Michael Myers From New Sequel Revealed
Halloween Ends may still be a controversial entry in the long-running horror franchise but new details about the 13th film in the series continue to pop up online. Franchise special makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the the set of the film with his latest offering close-up looks at what Michael Myers looked like without his mask on in the new film. As viewers know, the character has spent the four year gap between the events of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends...sitting in a sewer, and frankly he's seen better days.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Kim Kardashian's Mystique Joined by Olivia Pierson as Magik and Natalie Halcro as Selene for Halloween
Kim Kardashian said "To me, my X-Men," and her friends answered the call for Halloween. On Sunday, the celebrity socialite and businessperson her transformation into Mystique, which is being compared to Saweetie's transformation into the same Marvel character in 2020. Later that day, Kardashian posted new photos of her Mystique with fellow reality television stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in thematically matched costumes. Pierson dressed as Magik, the mutant sorcerer. Halcro took the villainous route as Selene, an ancient mutant member of the Hellfire Club with telepathic, telekinetic, and necromantic powers. You can see the photos of Kardashian as Mystique, Pierson as Magik, and Halcro as Selene below.
