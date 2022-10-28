Read full article on original website
Great property and nature trails. House is modern style but looks too commercial. What's up with the spotlight structures all over, its not a movie studio. Awful purple and wall in bathroom clashes with granite sink vanity. The decorator was an amateur or owner has no taste or thought they would live there forever. 8 car garage is awesome
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Plainfield PD Take Back Initiative on 10/29Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com
3715 W. Conestoga, Crystal Lake
One-of-a-kind custom home located in tranquil Heritage Hills. Formally a builder’s model, this home features high-end finishes along with all the bells and whistles! Prepare to enjoy the attention to detail and craftsmanship. This all-brick home rests on a peaceful lot with mature landscaping and takes advantage of a rolling hillside.
959theriver.com
This St. Charles Mansion For Sale Is Going Viral for It’s Office Building-Like Vibe
Some people want a warm and cozy home. Others…do not. There’s a home in St. Charles that is going viral right now because of how NOT homey it is! It was just featured on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page. The home at 37W756 Woodgate Road is...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.599M Mid-century Modern Jewel in Hinsdale, IL Features Thoughtful Attention to Detail and Architectural Reverence that Remain Timeless
The Estate in Hinsdale is a luxurious home that has been restored to perfection now available for sale. This home located at 701 Taft Rd, Hinsdale, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Dawn Mckenna (630 686-4886) – Coldwell Banker Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hinsdale.
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL
I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.
Illinois Home With Unbelievably Crazy Retro Mall Vibe is for Sale – See Inside
When I was a teenager, I went to the mall every weekend. Before I could drive, going to the mall was part of my social life. Everyone was at the mall on the weekends. It was a place, rain or shine, no matter the season, where you could hang with your friends and make new friends. There were times I actually thought that living at the mall would be so cool. But now, not so much.
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. Dave Reid owns Dave’s Pumpkins on Algonquin Road west of Randall Road.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
Group Calls For More Surveillance Cameras in Fulton Market Area in Effort to Curb Crime
The Fulton Market Association is calling on Chicago's mayor and the City Council to spend $5 million immediately for 200 police cameras from Fulton Market west to Garfield Park. The group just released one business’ surveillance video of a drive-by shooting that sent customers ducking and running for cover in...
blockclubchicago.org
129 New Apartments Coming To Near North Side Parking Lot
NEAR NORTH SIDE — A nine-story tower with 129 apartments is coming to a parking lot near the “L” tracks on the Near North Side. City Council approved a zoning change Wednesday allowing developer Draper and Kramer’s to construct the nine-story building at 330 W. Chestnut St.
Winning lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Wauconda
A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at a convenience store in Wauconda. The winning ticket was sold at Minute Man, located at 205 N. Main Street. The drawing was held on October 2
Chicago police, fire units rescue 9 people from boat in Lake Michigan off 71st Street Beach
There are reports that the boat may have struck something, but no one was hurt.
fox32chicago.com
Four people overdose at bar in Chicago's River North
Four people were taken to the hospital for overdoses at a downtown Chicago bar. Chicago fire officials they received a call about multiple overdoses at Y Bar in River North on Ontario Street. STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/4-hospitalized-for-overdoses-at-river-north-bar-chicago-fire-officials.
43-acre gas station and truck stop coming to Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new fuel center, which will include a 12,000-foot convenience store and multiple restaurants, is coming to Belvidere. The Speed Trek Fuel Center will span 43 acres at the intersection of Genoa Road and Crystal Parkway, near the I-90 exit. The Shell gas station, which celebrated its groundbreaking on Friday, will […]
The Hideout Announces it Will Close Until 2023
Chicago bar and music venue The Hideout will head into a hiatus following concerns of a toxic work environment that were voiced by a former employee. The Bucktown venue will close Nov. 7 and plan to reopen in 2023 with "new leadership and a commitment to a healthy, supportive and respectful organizational culture," according to a statement released Monday from owners Tim and Katie Tuten and Mike and Jim Hinchsliff.
Rescue teams save 9 from sinking boat on Lake Michigan
Nine people are safe thanks to a Lake Michigan rescue by Chicago fire and police crews last night. The Chicago Fire Department said the distress call came in at about 7:11 p.m. from a boat about 200 yards out from 71st Street Beach in South Shore.
Person in Custody After Possibly Contaminated Halloween Candy Reported in South Chicago Heights
A person is in custody after Halloween candy that was possibly contaminated was reported and turned in to police in South Chicago Heights on Monday, according to officials. The candy thought to be contaminated appeared as yellow gummy bears inside a black plastic zip-up pouch with no branding or print. Police said the candy was reported to them by a mother and grandmother of a child on Cherry Lane in the southern suburb.
Herald & Review
Illinois company’s ‘robot’ mowers could make grass cutting easier, better for environment
NAPERVILLE — A Naperville entrepreneur says his technology can help mow down the amount of harmful emissions churned out in the commercial landscaping industry through the use of robot mowers. Ilya Sagalovich’s Naperville-based Havenshine Technologies is showing how an autonomous, commercial-grade electric lawn mower can provide a safe, clean...
cwbchicago.com
Video shows car thieves crashing through body shop door; thefts and robberies on the rise at Chicago businesses
Surveillance video captured car thieves stealing a vehicle from a Chicago auto repair shop. The incident is part of a growing trend across the city in which thieves and, sometimes, armed robbers target body shops, carwashes, and other vehicle-focused businesses. The thieves seem to have adopted the philosophy of famed...
Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III appears in court
The man accused of opening fire during Highland Park Fourth of July parade and killing seven people is due back in court Tuesday.
WIFR
Capri building condemned after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
