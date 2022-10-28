ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, IL

Comments / 3

Betty Nasc
4d ago

Great property and nature trails. House is modern style but looks too commercial. What's up with the spotlight structures all over, its not a movie studio. Awful purple and wall in bathroom clashes with granite sink vanity. The decorator was an amateur or owner has no taste or thought they would live there forever. 8 car garage is awesome

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicagoagentmagazine.com

3715 W. Conestoga, Crystal Lake

One-of-a-kind custom home located in tranquil Heritage Hills. Formally a builder’s model, this home features high-end finishes along with all the bells and whistles! Prepare to enjoy the attention to detail and craftsmanship. This all-brick home rests on a peaceful lot with mature landscaping and takes advantage of a rolling hillside.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
luxury-houses.net

This $2.599M Mid-century Modern Jewel in Hinsdale, IL Features Thoughtful Attention to Detail and Architectural Reverence that Remain Timeless

The Estate in Hinsdale is a luxurious home that has been restored to perfection now available for sale. This home located at 701 Taft Rd, Hinsdale, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Dawn Mckenna (630 686-4886) – Coldwell Banker Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hinsdale.
HINSDALE, IL
WBKR

Illinois Home With Unbelievably Crazy Retro Mall Vibe is for Sale – See Inside

When I was a teenager, I went to the mall every weekend. Before I could drive, going to the mall was part of my social life. Everyone was at the mall on the weekends. It was a place, rain or shine, no matter the season, where you could hang with your friends and make new friends. There were times I actually thought that living at the mall would be so cool. But now, not so much.
ILLINOIS STATE
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

129 New Apartments Coming To Near North Side Parking Lot

NEAR NORTH SIDE — A nine-story tower with 129 apartments is coming to a parking lot near the “L” tracks on the Near North Side. City Council approved a zoning change Wednesday allowing developer Draper and Kramer’s to construct the nine-story building at 330 W. Chestnut St.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four people overdose at bar in Chicago's River North

Four people were taken to the hospital for overdoses at a downtown Chicago bar. Chicago fire officials they received a call about multiple overdoses at Y Bar in River North on Ontario Street. STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/4-hospitalized-for-overdoses-at-river-north-bar-chicago-fire-officials.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

43-acre gas station and truck stop coming to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new fuel center, which will include a 12,000-foot convenience store and multiple restaurants, is coming to Belvidere. The Speed Trek Fuel Center will span 43 acres at the intersection of Genoa Road and Crystal Parkway, near the I-90 exit. The Shell gas station, which celebrated its groundbreaking on Friday, will […]
BELVIDERE, IL
NBC Chicago

The Hideout Announces it Will Close Until 2023

Chicago bar and music venue The Hideout will head into a hiatus following concerns of a toxic work environment that were voiced by a former employee. The Bucktown venue will close Nov. 7 and plan to reopen in 2023 with "new leadership and a commitment to a healthy, supportive and respectful organizational culture," according to a statement released Monday from owners Tim and Katie Tuten and Mike and Jim Hinchsliff.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Person in Custody After Possibly Contaminated Halloween Candy Reported in South Chicago Heights

A person is in custody after Halloween candy that was possibly contaminated was reported and turned in to police in South Chicago Heights on Monday, according to officials. The candy thought to be contaminated appeared as yellow gummy bears inside a black plastic zip-up pouch with no branding or print. Police said the candy was reported to them by a mother and grandmother of a child on Cherry Lane in the southern suburb.
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
WIFR

Capri building condemned after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy