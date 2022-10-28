CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lufkin Police searching for attempted Cash Now robber
LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – Lufkin Police said they are searching for a man accused of attempting to rob the Cash Now at Timberland Drive on Friday, according to officials.2 arrested after East Texas home robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
Officials said a Black male jumped the counter, attacked the clerk and left the store in a silver Dodge Charger. The clerk was taken to a local hospital with reported facial injuries.
“Based on the video and witness accounts, we believe the suspect’s dreadlocks was part of a mask or wig,” officials said. “He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with tie-dye swirls, dark-colored pants, and a blue surgical mask.”
He did not get anything from the robbery attempt. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the department at 936-633-0356 or crime stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0