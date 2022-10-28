CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lufkin Police searching for attempted Cash Now robber

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – Lufkin Police said they are searching for a man accused of attempting to rob the Cash Now at Timberland Drive on Friday, according to officials.

Officials said a Black male jumped the counter, attacked the clerk and left the store in a silver Dodge Charger. The clerk was taken to a local hospital with reported facial injuries.

“Based on the video and witness accounts, we believe the suspect’s dreadlocks was part of a mask or wig,” officials said. “He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with tie-dye swirls, dark-colored pants, and a blue surgical mask.”

He did not get anything from the robbery attempt. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the department at 936-633-0356 or crime stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.



