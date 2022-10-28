Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Nightshades Paranormal Museum in Green Bay
(WFRV) – On this Halloween, Local 5 Live gives viewers a chance to connect with the paranormal. We visited a local museum dedicated to understanding the paranormal field, history, and traditions relating to this popular subject and you can visit by appointment. Details from Nightshades Paranormal Museum:. NIGHTSHADES Paranormal...
wearegreenbay.com
Catering and Party Packages from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – They have recently become a proud catering partner of the Green Bay Packers and that means fantastic meal options when you need to feed a group of people. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at their catering options including how they can stay on site and take care of everything including serving and clean up so you can enjoy your event.
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Warm, cozy and on trend shacket
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday is a shirt and a jacket wrapped up in both. Stay warm and on trend with this shacket as you overcome the chill in the air. Made with micro fleece, it’s soft to the touch and not bulky but warm enough to wear outside as the temps drop.
wearegreenbay.com
Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
NBC26
Traffic incident closes W. Mason and Oneida Streets in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Police have extended detour hours, roads should be open for drivers between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. The road is full of debris which must be swept up before the road can open back up to traffic. Police have confirmed Mason...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay YMCA’s celebrate newly renovated Fitness & Wellness Centers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay YMCA’s east and west side locations celebrated the grand openings of its newly renovated Wellness Centers on Tuesday. The renovations have been in the works for the past two months for the Fitness and Wellness Centers at both locations.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Neenah after crash
TUESDAY, 11/1/2022 – 4:47 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down multiple lanes on I-41 southbound in Neenah. Officials say that all lanes are now clear and open. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. and took just over an...
wearegreenbay.com
Bathroom fire at De Pere apartment causes estimated $10k in damages
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning fire at an apartment in De Pere. The De Pere Fire/Rescue Department released information about an apartment fire that happened on the 1000 block of Coral Street. On November 1, around 9 a.m. crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Donate your agriculture-themed ornament to Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center
(WFRV) – If you are already thinking Christmas, you can use your skills to help decorate. Abigail from the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center visited Local 5 Live with details on their gift giving guide, a look at some unique gifts from their farm house store, plus how you can answer their call for ornaments. They are asking the community to create agriculture-themed ornaments to help decorate their Christmas tree.
wearegreenbay.com
Probing Bertolt Brecht play set in De Pere
DE PERE,Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present Bertolt Brecht’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” next week in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, 315 Third St. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 5; 2 p.m. Nov. 6;...
wearegreenbay.com
‘This year was really solid’: Summer tourism thrives in Door County
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We are getting our first look at numbers for the 2022 summer season in Door County. It appears many people are flocking back up north to pre-pandemic levels. “We didn’t see quite the numbers we saw in 2021, which broke every record we had...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
wearegreenbay.com
November begins quite warm!
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Very warm November weather expected as the new month gets going. Tuesday will bring lots of sunshine and southwest winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour. That combination will take highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Low to mid 60s near the lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
Paranormal podcasters explain the hauntings of Neenah and Menasha
A paranormal podcast duo dedicated to the mysteries of the unknown, discuss strange occurrences in Neenah, Menasha and the Fox Valley.
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Nature can be here today, but may not be tomorrow’: A dozen monarchs being sent from Appleton to Texas
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is doing all that he can to help boost the monarch butterfly population in northeast Wisconsin. Local 5 caught up with Jack Voight in Appleton where a dozen monarch butterflies were being prepped and carefully sent to Texas. “The idea is that nature...
milwaukeemag.com
The Immigrant Restaurant Should be a Crown Jewel of Wisconsin Dining
The Immigrant Restaurant emphasizes refinement, of that I have no doubt as I follow the host down a long hallway to one of the six, museum-like themed rooms in The American Club’s premier restaurant. Each room pays homage to a different group of Wisconsin immigrants from Europe; mine has...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving
PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
wearegreenbay.com
Halloween extremes and a look ahead to November
When many people across Wisconsin think about Halloween weather, sunshine and 60s don’t typically come to mind. This Halloween however is exactly the type of weather all the kids and parents taking part in Trick-or-Treat get to enjoy!. The warmest temperatures on Halloween for many areas across northeast Wisconsin...
Comments / 3