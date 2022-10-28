ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Nightshades Paranormal Museum in Green Bay

(WFRV) – On this Halloween, Local 5 Live gives viewers a chance to connect with the paranormal. We visited a local museum dedicated to understanding the paranormal field, history, and traditions relating to this popular subject and you can visit by appointment. Details from Nightshades Paranormal Museum:. NIGHTSHADES Paranormal...
Catering and Party Packages from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – They have recently become a proud catering partner of the Green Bay Packers and that means fantastic meal options when you need to feed a group of people. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at their catering options including how they can stay on site and take care of everything including serving and clean up so you can enjoy your event.
Trendy Tuesday: Warm, cozy and on trend shacket

(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday is a shirt and a jacket wrapped up in both. Stay warm and on trend with this shacket as you overcome the chill in the air. Made with micro fleece, it’s soft to the touch and not bulky but warm enough to wear outside as the temps drop.
Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Neenah after crash

TUESDAY, 11/1/2022 – 4:47 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down multiple lanes on I-41 southbound in Neenah. Officials say that all lanes are now clear and open. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. and took just over an...
Bathroom fire at De Pere apartment causes estimated $10k in damages

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning fire at an apartment in De Pere. The De Pere Fire/Rescue Department released information about an apartment fire that happened on the 1000 block of Coral Street. On November 1, around 9 a.m. crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.
Donate your agriculture-themed ornament to Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center

(WFRV) – If you are already thinking Christmas, you can use your skills to help decorate. Abigail from the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center visited Local 5 Live with details on their gift giving guide, a look at some unique gifts from their farm house store, plus how you can answer their call for ornaments. They are asking the community to create agriculture-themed ornaments to help decorate their Christmas tree.
Probing Bertolt Brecht play set in De Pere

DE PERE,Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present Bertolt Brecht’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” next week in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, 315 Third St. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 5; 2 p.m. Nov. 6;...
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
November begins quite warm!

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Very warm November weather expected as the new month gets going. Tuesday will bring lots of sunshine and southwest winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour. That combination will take highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Low to mid 60s near the lake.
Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving

PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
Halloween extremes and a look ahead to November

When many people across Wisconsin think about Halloween weather, sunshine and 60s don’t typically come to mind. This Halloween however is exactly the type of weather all the kids and parents taking part in Trick-or-Treat get to enjoy!. The warmest temperatures on Halloween for many areas across northeast Wisconsin...
