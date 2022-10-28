FDA Says Two Studies Showing Omicron Boosters Weren't Much Better Than Old Covid Shots Were Too Small to Come to Any Conclusions

Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Pfizer RSV Vaccine Given to Pregnant Mothers Is Effective at Protecting Newborns, Company's Data Shows
Data shows Pfizer's RSV vaccine given to pregnant mothers as a single dose in the late second or third trimester is effective at protecting newborns, the company said. In the first 90 days of the baby's life, the vaccine was 81% effective at preventing severe lower respiratory tract infections that require hospitalization or assisted breathing, Pfizer said.
A COVID wave of BQ infections that started in New York has already reached California. It’s about to engulf the rest of the nation, experts say
California is now an “emerging hotspot” for the family of variants, known to be the most immune evasive and transmissible yet, according to experts.
NBC San Diego
Pfizer CEO Reveals 2030 Growth Plan as Company Faces Up to $18 Billion Revenue Hit From Generics
CEO Albert Bourla said Pfizer is staring down an expected loss of up to $18 billion in revenue from 2025 though 2030 as it loses several key patents. Bourla said Pfizer plans to makeup the difference and then some through its recent acquisitions as well as its in-house pipeline. He...
NBC San Diego
India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows
As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
NBC San Diego
U.S. Banks Processed Roughly $1.2 Billion in Ransomware Payments in 2021, According to Federal Report
U.S. banks and financial institutions processed more than $1 billion in potential ransomware-related payments in 2021. It's a new record and almost triple the amount that was reported the previous year. Over half the ransomware attacks are attributed to suspected Russian cyber hackers, according to a new report. U.S. banks...
NBC San Diego
Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says
"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Open Lower Monday as Market Closes Out Huge October Comeback
Stocks slipped Monday as the final trading day of October kicked off, but the major averages were on pace to snap a two-month losing streak. The S&P 500 last traded 0.6% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 60 points, or 0.2%. Markets...
NBC San Diego
Dow Falls 100 Points in First Day of November as Fed Decision Looms
Stocks tumbled on Tuesday as a new month of trading commenced, as traders assessed better-than-expected economic data and its potential on Federal Reserve policy going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled points 125 points or 0.38%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. All the...
NBC San Diego
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday as investors brace for another likely 75-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.11% and the Topix was 0.11% higher. Fast Retailing is set to report sales for...
