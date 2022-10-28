ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FDA Says Two Studies Showing Omicron Boosters Weren't Much Better Than Old Covid Shots Were Too Small to Come to Any Conclusions

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Pfizer RSV Vaccine Given to Pregnant Mothers Is Effective at Protecting Newborns, Company's Data Shows

Data shows Pfizer's RSV vaccine given to pregnant mothers as a single dose in the late second or third trimester is effective at protecting newborns, the company said. In the first 90 days of the baby's life, the vaccine was 81% effective at preventing severe lower respiratory tract infections that require hospitalization or assisted breathing, Pfizer said.
NBC San Diego

India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows

As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
NBC San Diego

Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says

"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
NBC San Diego

Stocks Open Lower Monday as Market Closes Out Huge October Comeback

Stocks slipped Monday as the final trading day of October kicked off, but the major averages were on pace to snap a two-month losing streak. The S&P 500 last traded 0.6% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 60 points, or 0.2%. Markets...
NBC San Diego

Dow Falls 100 Points in First Day of November as Fed Decision Looms

Stocks tumbled on Tuesday as a new month of trading commenced, as traders assessed better-than-expected economic data and its potential on Federal Reserve policy going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled points 125 points or 0.38%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. All the...
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday as investors brace for another likely 75-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.11% and the Topix was 0.11% higher. Fast Retailing is set to report sales for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy