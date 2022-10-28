Read full article on original website
California Revenues Failing To Meet Expectations
Sacramento, CA — Difficult decisions could be on the horizon for California lawmakers based on early revenues this budget year. State tax collections have fallen below expectations for four straight months. The state’s non-partisan Legislative Analyst’s Office reports that there is an 80% chance that the state will be $8-billion short when the fiscal year ends on June 30.
