EXPLAINER: What Russia’s suspension of grain deal could mean
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Russia has suspended its part of a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely from its Black Sea ports during a monthslong war, saying it was not going to allow ships to travel. Ukraine said a dozen ships had sailed Monday after initially reporting...
White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring...
Russian strikes hit Ukraine, most of Kyiv without water
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend. Russia...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Sabotage Raid On Attack Helicopters At Base In Russia Supposedly Shown In Video
via TwitterFootage suggests that saboteurs were behind the explosions that reportedly destroyed three attack helicopters 400 miles from Ukraine.
Czech populist billionaire Babis vows to run for president
PRAGUE (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has announced his intention to run for the largely ceremonial post of the Czech Republic’s president. Babis, the controversial former prime minister, made his announcement on Sunday evening in a television broadcast. He said his only goal is “for people to have a better life.”
Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes Tuesday in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appeared set to retain a majority by just one seat.
Top Biden envoy pushes back on criticism of Iran strategy
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Biden administration official on Monday pushed back against growing criticism from Iranian American activists who are calling on the White House to abandon its efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal. The U.S. special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, said that the administration “makes...
Supreme Court rejects Turkey’s bid to stop US brawl lawsuits
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Turkey’s bid to shut down lawsuits in U.S. courts stemming from a violent brawl outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington more than five years ago that left anti-government protesters badly beaten. The justices did not comment in...
Sedition trial begins for closed Hong Kong news site editors
HONG KONG (AP) — A sedition trial opened in Hong Kong on Monday for two former top editors of a shuttered online media outlet who have been detained without bail for 10 months. Stand News editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were arrested last December during a...
Kidnapped French conservationist released in eastern Chad
PARIS (AP) — A French citizen working in wildlife conservation has been released after being abducted two days earlier in northeastern Chad, France announced Sunday. “France thanks Chadian authorities who worked towards the release,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding that French diplomats remain “mobilized” to help Jerome Hugonnot and his family.
US military now doing onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — A small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior U.S. defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
U.S. to send B-52 bombers to Australia, draws criticism from China
The U.S. Air Force will supply Australia with up to six B-52 bombers with nuclear capabilities, drawing criticism from China during a time of rising turmoil.
Violent clashes grip Iran universities as protests persist
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian students clashed with security forces at universities across Iran on Sunday, Iranian media reported, as videos showed security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition at students. Sunday’s violence came as nationwide protests gripped the country despite threats from the country’s paramilitary...
UK politicians demand probe into Liz Truss phone hack claim
LONDON (AP) — The British government insisted Sunday it has robust cybersecurity for government officials, after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister. The Mail on Sunday said that the hack was discovered when Truss was running...
Former UK health minister draws fire for reality TV stint
LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who led Britain’s response to COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic, was suspended by the Conservative Party on Tuesday after signing up to a reality TV show. Hancock, who is no longer in government but remains a...
Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend.
South Korea issues air raid alert after North fires missiles
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea Wednesday that prompted South Korea to issue an air raid alert on its eastern island, escalating animosities between the rivals. The launches came hours after North Korea issued a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” — an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement North Korea fired the missiles from its eastern coastal area of Wonsan on Wednesday morning. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said one of the missiles landed in the international waters 26 kilometers (16 miles) south of the Koreas’ eastern sea border and 167 kilometers (104 miles) northwest of South Korea’s Ulleung island. It said it has issued the air raid alert on the Ulleung island.
Israel's Netanyahu: 'We are on the brink of a very large victory'
JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his right-wing religious bloc was on the cusp of a great election win. "We are on the brink of a very large victory," a smiling Netanyahu told supporters at his Likud party headquarters, after late-night exit polls predicted his bloc would win a narrow parliamentary majority in the Nov. 1 election, paving the way for his political comeback and a record sixth term in office.
