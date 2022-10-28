ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

OK deputy pleads not guilty to Washington County assault

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjDr3_0iqRmJpx00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Adair County, OK deputy entered a not guilty plea to an aggravated assault charge in connection with a September shooting in Washington County.

Travis Adams, 33, was arrested on September 23 following a September 3 shooting in Lincoln that left one man injured. Kelly Cantrell, a spokesperson for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said that the incident happened on property where Adams lives but that he does not own.

Deputy arrested in connection with Lincoln shooting

Adams was placed on administrative leave after a video of the incident was posted on social media. The shooting victim suffered two gunshots to the abdomen area, according to court documents.

Prosecuting attorney Matt Durrett told KNWA/FOX24 that he didn’t file additional charges because the victim did not wish to pursue them.

Man in ICU after video shows him being shot by an off-duty OK deputy

“He was uncooperative with our office,” said Durrett, who added that the victim stated “that he did not wish to pursue the battery charge.”

Adams fired additional shots before the two that struck the victim, and those are the source of the aggravated assault charge.

He faces up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Adams’ trial is scheduled to begin in Washington County Circuit Court in January 2023.

