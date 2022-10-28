Read full article on original website
Lockdown held at Gowanda Central School District on Tuesday
Gowanda Central School District went into a lockdown Tuesday morning at around 9 a.m. ET, as multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the High/Middle School building. Read more here:
Niagara County Department of Health Reports Rabid Bat in the Town of Lockport
The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street, City of Lockport on October 27, 2022. The Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the Division of Nursing. Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
Hochul celebrates start of early voting by casting her ballot in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like many others across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul cast her ballot on the first day of early voting across the state. She cast her vote Saturday morning in Buffalo, at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Other Democratic Party leaders in attendance included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, State Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Delays continue at Station Twelve project in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — Three structures at Station Twelve that were expected to be completed this year have been delayed again. The project on Sheridan Drive, the site once known as Northtown Plaza, was propelled forward by new Town of Amherst building permits issued in April after WS Development Co.’s permits expired earlier this year. The developer pledged to the town it would make progress at the site after work was disrupted by the pandemic.
Western New York Winter Parking Bans Start On November 1st
Parking bans across several Western New York towns and villages are set to return on Tuesday, November 1st. The annual ban on parking on streets in certain towns and villages returns as we head into the snow season here in Western New York. Most towns have a ban to allow...
Apology Note Posted On Business In Lockport, New York
It’s no secret that there have been staffing troubles over the last year or two across the country, and Western New York is still feeling the effects. You will still see “HIRING” signs as you drive your kids to school or head to work yourself, and you may wonder why there is still a shortage of employees.
Afternoon News Brief
52-year-old Ronnie Johnson of Batavia is now in custody, arrested on an outstanding warrant for a felony rape charge. While being taken into custody, he allegedly possessed narcotics with intent to sell. Additional charges include unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and is being held without bail. Johnson is scheduled to return to court on November 15th.
East Aurora man to spend time in jail for assaulting NYS Trooper
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Aurora man will spend time in jail for assaulting a New York State Trooper after he was pulled over for driving under the influence. Chaz M. Brzezicki, 34, was sentenced Monday in State Supreme Court to six months in jail and five years probation.
What's being done about neighborhood neglect in Niagara Falls
Over the course of 11 years, a stain continued to grow at the corner of Grove Avenue and 13th Street in Niagara Falls, leaving negative impacts for the people who live in the area.
Former Boy Scout Council Pres. sentenced for endangering welfare of two children
A Hamburg man, and former Boy Scout Council President, has been sentenced for endangering the welfare of two children.
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together. We saw an interesting photo posted on Facebook. It shows former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren smiling in a picture with La’Ron Singletary, the man she fired as Rochester police chief in 2020. Singletary is now the republican candidate for congress.
Depew man receives another driver's parking ticket from downstate
Sal Minotti, of Depew, said the letter he got requested he pay $70 for a parking ticket, or he could lose his license. Turns out the parking ticket went to the wrong driver
Local leaders react to Lee Zeldin reconsidering Bills stadium deal if elected governor
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With just eight days until election day, the race for governor is as contentious as ever. One of the talking points has been the ongoing Buffalo Bills stadium negotiations. During last week’s debate, Republican Candidate Lee Zeldin said if elected, he would consider trying to...
Occupied house struck by gunfire overnight on Texas Street
A 54-year-old male and an 88-year-old female were inside the home. No injuries were reported in the shooting.
Legendary Bar For Sale in Buffalo, New York
The Brick Bar is for sale. Mulligan's aka Brick Bar is one of the most legendary bars of all time in Western New York, this longtime bar and restaurant has a deep history. Whoever buys it, we pray they keep it the same (do whatever you have to do on the inside, don't knock it down).
Buffalo grocery store president speaks out after massacre as tensions rise with some workers
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — It should have been one of the proudest days as a parent for John Persons. But 90 seconds before the president of Tops Friendly Markets was to watch his son receive his college diploma, his cellphone started buzzing with the worst news imaginable. His company’s executive...
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
Two shot at party on Masten Avenue
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
RPD: Man shot on Sullivan St., found near Joseph Ave.
The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
