The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street, City of Lockport on October 27, 2022. The Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the Division of Nursing. Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.

LOCKPORT, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO