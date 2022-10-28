ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
buffalohealthyliving.com

Niagara County Department of Health Reports Rabid Bat in the Town of Lockport

The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street, City of Lockport on October 27, 2022. The Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the Division of Nursing. Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Hochul celebrates start of early voting by casting her ballot in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like many others across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul cast her ballot on the first day of early voting across the state. She cast her vote Saturday morning in Buffalo, at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Other Democratic Party leaders in attendance included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, State Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Delays continue at Station Twelve project in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — Three structures at Station Twelve that were expected to be completed this year have been delayed again. The project on Sheridan Drive, the site once known as Northtown Plaza, was propelled forward by new Town of Amherst building permits issued in April after WS Development Co.’s permits expired earlier this year. The developer pledged to the town it would make progress at the site after work was disrupted by the pandemic.
AMHERST, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Apology Note Posted On Business In Lockport, New York

It’s no secret that there have been staffing troubles over the last year or two across the country, and Western New York is still feeling the effects. You will still see “HIRING” signs as you drive your kids to school or head to work yourself, and you may wonder why there is still a shortage of employees.
LOCKPORT, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

52-year-old Ronnie Johnson of Batavia is now in custody, arrested on an outstanding warrant for a felony rape charge. While being taken into custody, he allegedly possessed narcotics with intent to sell. Additional charges include unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and is being held without bail. Johnson is scheduled to return to court on November 15th.
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together. We saw an interesting photo posted on Facebook. It shows former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren smiling in a picture with La’Ron Singletary, the man she fired as Rochester police chief in 2020. Singletary is now the republican candidate for congress.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Legendary Bar For Sale in Buffalo, New York

The Brick Bar is for sale. Mulligan's aka Brick Bar is one of the most legendary bars of all time in Western New York, this longtime bar and restaurant has a deep history. Whoever buys it, we pray they keep it the same (do whatever you have to do on the inside, don't knock it down).
BUFFALO, NY
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy