Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Madisynn From "She-Hulk," Charlie From "Twilight," And 16 More Minor Characters With Serious Main Character Energy
I don't care who the villain of The Devil Wears Prada was, but Nigel was definitely the hero.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
LaKeith Stanfield Wants Black People To Stop Glorifying The "Dangerous Toxicity" Associated With Gangster Rap
"It’s ok to embrace the realities of life in the harder areas, but let’s think about NOT holding up this behavior in our circles."
Anna Faris almost quit acting after leaving 'Mom' following season 7
Anna Faris recalls the moment she thought about retiring after she left the sitcom "Mom" and what ultimately brought her back to the big screen.
