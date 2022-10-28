ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

‘Don’t drive’: Salem announces slew of road closures for Halloween weekend

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

SALEM, Mass. — Don’t even think about driving if you’re planning on celebrating Halloween in Salem this weekend.

Witch City officials on Friday announced a slew of road closures that will be in place for Oct. 29 and 31. Closures may also be instituted on Oct. 30 if necessary.

“Those who drive through Salem as part of their regular commute should not plan on doing so and should seek alternative routes through the area,” officials warned.

Revelers are being urged to use public transportation because parking is extremely limited. As of Friday, multiple parking garages in the city had already reached capacity.

Most downtown streets will be shut down by 11 a.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Halloween, but some may close earlier for public safety reasons.

“Traffic moving in and out of Salem is expected to be extremely heavy between 4:00 p.m. and midnight on October 29 and October 31, and possible October 30,” officials said.

Planned road closures include: Essex Street from North Street to Union Street, Washington Street from New Derby Street to Bridge Street, Federal Street from Washington Street to North Street (and a small portion of Federal Street by the BRIX building), a portion of Church Street, a portion of Lynde Street, Washington Square North and West from Essex Street to Williams Street, a portion of Washington Square South, Hawthorne Boulevard, Derby Street from Lafayette Street to Congress Street, Route 1A, Charter Street, Central Street, Front Street, and Lafayette Street from New Derby Street to Front Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFW26_0iqRl8FQ00

Officials noted that crowd size could also require the Salem, Police Department to close other streets not listed above.

A number of temporary no parking tow zones will also be in effect:

  • Lafayette Street from Derby Street to Front Street on both sides.
  • Public parking lot along Front Street.
  • Public parking spaces located at the Front Street/Central/Charter Streets intersection.
  • Essex Street from North Street to Union Street on both sides.
  • Derby Street from Union Street to Lafayette St on both sides.
  • Hawthorne Boulevard on both sides.
  • Front Street.
  • Central Street.
  • Church Street.
  • Washington Street from New Derby to Bridge Street on both sides.
  • Washington Square South and West on both sides, and a portion of Washington Square North.
  • Norman Street from Washington Street to Crombie Street.
  • New Derby Street from Klopp Alley to Lafayette Street.
  • Margin Street in front of the post office is no parking and open for taxi standing only.
  • Federal Street from St. Peter’s Street to Washington Street, including near the old courts, on both sides.

Illegally parked cars in these areas will be ticketed and towed away, officials warned.

Hundreds of thousands of people have already flocked to Salem this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyTK9_0iqRl8FQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqDlu_0iqRl8FQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6mQf_0iqRl8FQ00

