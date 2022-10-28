Read full article on original website
CNA Financial's (CNA) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
CNA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 core earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.9%. The bottom line however decreased 10.3% year over year. The insurer’s results reflected a decline in LPs and common stock as well as higher catastrophe loss, partially offset...
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Caterpillar, Amgen, Inventiva in Focus
AAPL - Free Report) managed to stem the rot in big-tech giants, and the sector recovered for the week. Moreover, GDP grew modestly in the third quarter, spurring hopes that the market has already bottomed out. With the Fed already seeing results from its stringent policy tightening and intending to go slow, fears of an impending recession are getting allayed.
IDEXX (IDXX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS View Down
IDXX - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15, which reflected 6% year-over-year growth. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. Comparable constant-currency EPS of $2.23 for the third quarter of 2022 reflected year-over-year growth of 13%. Revenues in Detail. Third-quarter revenues grew 4%...
AMETEK (AME) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
AMETEK, Inc. (. AME - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. The bottom line rose 15% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $1.55 billion came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion. Further, the top...
Aflac's (AFL) Q3 Earnings Beat on Lower Benefits and Expenses
AFL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. However, the bottom line decreased 19.6% year over year. AFL’s revenues dropped 8% year over year to $4,820 million in the quarter under review but the same...
Weak Client Segment Revenues to Hurt AMD Q3 Earnings Growth
AMD - Free Report) forecasted third-quarter 2022 revenues to be approximately $5.6 billion, an increase of 29% year over year, lower than the previously expected rise of roughly 55%. AMD’s preliminary results reflect lower-than-expected client segment revenues resulting from reduced processor shipments due to weaker demand in the PC market...
Teleflex (TFX) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Adjusted EPS View Cut
TFX - Free Report) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.27 for the third quarter of 2022 dropped 6.8% from the year-ago figure. However, it topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. GAAP EPS of $2.16 for the third quarter showed a 48.6% plunge from the year-ago...
IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
IPG Photonics (. IPGP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.47 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.64% and increased 5% year over year. Revenues of $349 million decreased 8% on a year-over-year basis and missed the consensus mark by 3.40%. The company noted that...
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Stock Up
LPX - Free Report) reported better than expected results for third-quarter 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom line surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, these metrics declined year over year due to lower OSB prices. LPX’s shares rose 1.06% in the pre-market trading session on Nov 1,...
What's in the Cards for STORE Capital (STOR) in Q3 Earnings?
STOR - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3 before market open. The company’s results are projected to display year-over-year increases in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this Scottsdale, AZ-based net-lease REIT delivered a surprise of...
Medifast's (MED) Q3 Earnings Upcoming: Things Worth Noting
MED - Free Report) is likely to register a decrease in its bottom line from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has increased from $1.85 to $1.91 in the past 30 days. However,...
Wabtec (WAB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 View Tweaked
WAB - Free Report) ,. reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20. The bottom line improved 7% year over year, owing to higher sales, disciplined cost management and lower restructuring and transaction costs.
Lazard (LAZ) Stock Up 4.2% on Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Falls
LAZ - Free Report) shares have gained 4.2% since the release of its third-quarter 2022 results late last week. Adjusted net income per share of 1.05 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The reported figure reflects 7% growth on a year-over-year basis. The improved advisory business supported LAZ’s...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 1st
FFNW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days. First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus. First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote.
Will Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
ARHS - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Miscellaneous industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 93.94%.
Arista (ANET) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues
ANET - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. Adjusted earnings and revenues also improved year over year. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net income in...
Waters (WAT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
WAT - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.64 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. However, the bottom line declined 0.7% on a year-over-year basis. The figure includes a 13% unfavorable foreign exchange headwind. Net sales of $708.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Gartner (IT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS Guidance Up
IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 24 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $2.41 beat the consensus mark by 30.3% and increased 18.7% year over year. Revenues of $1.33 billion beat the consensus estimate by 4.7% and improved 15.2% year over year on a reported basis and 20.4% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.
Gol Linhas (GOL) Stock Up 17.1% Since Q3 Earnings Release
GOL - Free Report) stock has gained 17.1% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 27. The company incurred a loss of 75 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 29 cents. In the year-ago quarter, Gol had incurred a loss of 85 cents per share.
Things to Know Ahead of Lincoln National's (LNC) Q3 Earnings
LNC - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lincoln National’s third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.93, indicating an improvement of 19.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for...
