Rincon man found guilty after killing whistleblower who uncovered a multi-million dollar scheme
BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — A Rincon man has been found guilty on all charges by a U.S. District Court jury after killing a whistleblower who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme of fraudulently employing undocumented workers. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Juan Rangel-Rubio 45, of Rincon was found guilty […]
Former soldier pleads guilty to fatally stabbing fellow Fort Stewart soldier in barracks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A former U.S. Army sergeant has admitted he fatally stabbed a former fellow soldier whose body was found in a Fort Stewart barracks room in June 2020. According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David H. Estes, Byron Booker, 29, of Ludowici, plead guilty to premeditated murder of […]
Fort Stewart leaders receive training on identifying, preventing mold
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Mold remediation training isn’t necessarily new to Fort Stewart, but this class of 35 are learning everything about it at a time when mold has run rampant here over the summer. “Going in and seeing the mold situation within a lot of these rooms...
Police: Manhunt underway in Savannah for suspect who shot at officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:17 p.m.: A manhunt continues several hours after police in Savannah say a 25-year-old man fired a weapon at them. Massie Ellis is wanted for shooting at police after they responded to a home on Vineyard Drive for a domestic issue. A woman who lives...
Police arrest 45, seize guns and drugs during weekend operation in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police arrested 45 people during a weekend operation. The Savannah Police Department said operation Total Focus takes aim at areas and factors that lead to criminal activity and safety issues in the Hostess City. This marked the fourth operation of its kind since August.
Georgia former soldier faces life in prison in retaliatory stabbing death of another soldier
A former U.S. Army soldier from Georgia is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to killing another fellow soldier at Fort Stewart.
BCSO arrests shooting suspect that left 1 man injured at a Bluffton hotel
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has arrested a 27-year-old suspect in a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. According to police, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express located at 35 Bluffton Road around 7:00 a.m. on November 1. When officers arrived, they […]
Georgia State Patrol investigating fatal hit-and-run in Chatham Co. over weekend
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County police and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a fatal hit-and-run in Chatham County on Sunday. According to GSP, troopers arrived to find one victim dead and another seriously injured. Officials determined that the victims were trying to cross GA 25 when they were struck.
Missing in Vidalia: Police searching for teenager who disappeared overnight
VIDALIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Vidalia need your help finding a missing teen. The police department reported Tuesday that Andrew Patterson was last seen Monday around 9:30 p.m. at his home on W 9th Street. Andrew is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 150...
‘You carry it with you’: Shining a light on domestic violence
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, prevention advocates are urging the community to not forget about the issue the other 11 months of the year. Every minute that goes by, 20 women and men across the country will become victims of domestic violence, according to the National Coalition […]
Former Savannah officer had several use of force complaints before deadly June shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sister of a man who was shot and killed by a Savannah police officer wishes more had been done about several prior use of force complaints involving the officer. On June 24, Saudi Lee was shot and killed by then SPD Officer Ernest Ferguson. Witnesses...
West Palm Beach murder suspect arrested in Georgia
A Riviera Beach man was arrested in Georgia in connection with a homicide earlier this year in West Palm Beach, police said.
Attorney says evidence doesn’t support rape charges against Savannah youth advocate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a Savannah rape investigation surrounding a well-known youth advocate. His attorney says the evidence does not support the charges. Opollo Johnson’s attorney, Michael Schwartz, says according to prosecutors DNA evidence contradicts the claims against his client. Johnson is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment […]
4 indicted for deadly Port Wentworth shooting
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four men were indicted for a deadly shooting that happened in Port Wentworth in August. The shooting happened around 11:49 p.m. in the parking lot of Rice Creek’s Subdivision Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle, according to police. Dion Farmer, 24 died at the scene. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police […]
As search enters week 3 there’s still no sign of little Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the search enters its third week, there’s been no sign of little Quinton Simon. Federal agents and Chatham County Police Investigators were back in a nearby landfill on Monday. The 20-month-old little boy was last seen almost a month ago at his home in southwest Chatham County. Police told […]
Community members vouch for character of youth advocate accused of rape
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Arrested on July 27, for an alleged rape of a girl younger than 16, that court documents say happened three days earlier, Opollo Johnson wasn’t charged in Chatham County Superior Court until Oct. 5. He remains in jail awaiting arraignment and a bond hearing. Johnson’s Attorney, Michael Schwartz with New South […]
GSP: fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that left one person dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, two pedestrians were trying to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were both hit by a vehicle around 2:32 […]
The Search for Quinton: Family questioned about what happened to missing Savannah toddler
Quinton Simon's family was questioned Friday outside their home about what happened to the child. Watch the video above. It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced...
