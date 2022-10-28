ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

WTGS

Savannah police weekend operation leads to 45 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department led an operation over the weekend that resulted in 45 arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, and a stolen vehicle. Operation Total Focus ran from Saturday to Sunday and focused on areas that are leading to criminal activity and safety issues, according to SPD. The dept. added that this is the fourth two-day Total Focus operation since August.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

‘You carry it with you’: Shining a light on domestic violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, prevention advocates are urging the community to not forget about the issue the other 11 months of the year. Every minute that goes by, 20 women and men across the country will become victims of domestic violence, according to the National Coalition […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Attorney says evidence doesn’t support rape charges against Savannah youth advocate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a Savannah rape investigation surrounding a well-known youth advocate. His attorney says the evidence does not support the charges. Opollo Johnson’s attorney, Michael Schwartz, says according to prosecutors DNA evidence contradicts the claims against his client. Johnson is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

4 indicted for deadly Port Wentworth shooting

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four men were indicted for a deadly shooting that happened in Port Wentworth in August. The shooting happened around 11:49 p.m. in the parking lot of Rice Creek’s Subdivision Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle, according to police. Dion Farmer, 24 died at the scene. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

GSP: fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that left one person dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, two pedestrians were trying to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were both hit by a vehicle around 2:32 […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
