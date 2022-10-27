Read full article on original website
Bermuda Championship: Winner Seamus Power wants to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup in Rome next September
Ireland's Seamus Power boosted his Ryder Cup ambitions with a second PGA Tour title at the Bermuda Championship. Power followed up three rounds of 65 with a final-day 70 to edge out Belgium's Thomas Detry by one shot. "This course was always going to be a tale of two sides,"...
Dustin Johnson's season of big money to continue as team 4Aces GC reaches LIV event final
Dustin Johnson's season of big LIV money will finish with another seven-figure check, with his 4Aces GC team one of four squads that will play in the finals of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf team championship on Sunday. A total of $16m - $4m for each of the four players -...
ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs to move above England LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary from the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland in Brisbane. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
England lose series after defeat in second Test against Australian Diamonds
England's Vitality Roses suffered a 56-48 defeat to the Australian Diamonds in the second Test handing their hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series. The Roses narrowly lost by a goal in the opening Test, after a stunning Donnell Wallam lay-up shot and in Sydney, Jess Thirlby's side were 28-24 down at half-time.
Bateaux London Gold Cup: Our Power too strong in £100,000 Ascot feature for Sam Thomas
Our Power finished with a flourish to land the feature Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot. Last seen finishing fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Our Power was sent off at 11-2 despite trainer Sam Thomas warning he was expecting plenty of progress for the outing.
T20 World Cup: Michael Atherton looks ahead to England's crunch Group 1 clash against New Zealand
Is it time for change? Michael Atherton says England will keep the same balance but they need their top order firing if they are to stand any chance of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals. England's batting has misfired so far, and they are bidding to bounce back from their...
Neil King: Aintree bumper winner Lookaway waiting for soft ground ahead of hurdles debut
Neil King "can't wait" to get started for the season with his Aintree bumper winner Lookaway, but will not be risked until conditions soften in the UK. The son of Ask was winning a Kildorrery point-to-point this time last year before transferring to King for £170,000 at the Goffs December point-to-point sales at Yorton.
Rugby League World Cup: Greece look to future after historic journey just to play tournament in England ends
On the face of it, Greece’s record from their first Rugby League World Cup appearance of played three, lost three, with a points difference of minus 180 after a 94-4 defeat to hosts England in their last group match, does not exactly look the mark of success. The old...
Wednesday Tips
Power Under Me can make the trip from Ireland pay dividends by securing another Listed verdict in the Ben Marshall Stakes at Nottingham. The four-year-old has scored three times at this level already for Ger Lyons, hitting the target once last term before adding another two triumphs in the current campaign.
T20 World Cup: Moeen Ali calls on England's big-hitters to let shackles off in hope of reaching semi-finals
England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes he and his fellow big hitters can now cast off the shackles as they look to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. England's batting, so often their biggest strength in white-ball cricket, has misfired so far, with their quest to unify cricket's two major limited-overs trophies faltering.
Rugby League World Cup: Meet the eight teams competing in the wheelchair tournament
We profile the teams taking part the wheelchair tournament, which kicks off with Ireland facing Spain (5pm) and England taking on Australia (7.30pm) in a double-header at London's Copper Box Arena on Thursday... Group A. England. Head coach: Tom Coyd. RLWC news blog | Men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures |...
Rugby League World Cup: England rout Greece with 17 tries as Dom Young helps secure Group A top spot
Dom Young ran in four tries as England secured top spot in Rugby League World Cup Group A with a resounding 94-4 victory over Greece at Bramall Lane. The host nation was already out of sight at half-time as they led 44-4, with star winger Young proving the chief architect of the World Cup debutants' demise with his first-half haul.
Kevin Proctor: Wakefield Trinity sign former New Zealand international for 2023 Super League season
Former New Zealand Test forward Kevin Proctor has joined Wakefield Trinity for the 2023 Betfred Super League season. The 33-year-old back row was considering retiring from the game after being sacked by NRL club Gold Coast Titans in July for posting a video of himself on social media vaping in the CommBank Stadium toilets during a game in which he was not playing.
Rugby League World Cup: Chantelle Crowl's England players to watch at the women's tournament
Betfred Women's Super League star Chantelle Crowl picks her five England players to watch ahead of the start of the Women's Rugby League World Cup on Tuesday…. Tara-Jane Stanley (York Valkyrie) Tara has had an incredible season with York this year, being named Woman of Steel. She's got a lot...
Frankie Dettori plotting winter campaign in Santa Anita with Boxing Day Group One rides
Frankie Dettori is planning a winter campaign in America, with the rider looking to base himself at Santa Anita. The Italian has been a regular in Dubai in the winter months over recent years but after honing his craft as a teenager at the California track, he is keen to seize the opportunity to revisit his old haunt.
Gowel Road takes advantage for Nigel Twiston-Davies as Goshen disappoints on chase debut at Ascot
Gowel Road ran out an easy winner of the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase as Goshen failed to fire on his fencing bow at Ascot. All eyes were on the Gary Moore-trained Goshen - who suffered a famously unlucky last-flight mishap in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle when well clear - as he set out in a new sphere, with Jamie Moore's mount the 11-8 favourite in a four-runner contest.
England captain Emily Rudge ready to leave a legacy with Rugby League World Cup triumph
Having taken over the captaincy of the side in 2018, the St Helens second row has had her sights firmly set on this tournament and will be the key experienced cog in an England team that will be looking to defy the odds and claim a World Cup victory on home soil.
