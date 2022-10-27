ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

England lose series after defeat in second Test against Australian Diamonds

England's Vitality Roses suffered a 56-48 defeat to the Australian Diamonds in the second Test handing their hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series. The Roses narrowly lost by a goal in the opening Test, after a stunning Donnell Wallam lay-up shot and in Sydney, Jess Thirlby's side were 28-24 down at half-time.
SkySports

Neil King: Aintree bumper winner Lookaway waiting for soft ground ahead of hurdles debut

Neil King "can't wait" to get started for the season with his Aintree bumper winner Lookaway, but will not be risked until conditions soften in the UK. The son of Ask was winning a Kildorrery point-to-point this time last year before transferring to King for £170,000 at the Goffs December point-to-point sales at Yorton.
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Power Under Me can make the trip from Ireland pay dividends by securing another Listed verdict in the Ben Marshall Stakes at Nottingham. The four-year-old has scored three times at this level already for Ger Lyons, hitting the target once last term before adding another two triumphs in the current campaign.
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup: Meet the eight teams competing in the wheelchair tournament

We profile the teams taking part the wheelchair tournament, which kicks off with Ireland facing Spain (5pm) and England taking on Australia (7.30pm) in a double-header at London's Copper Box Arena on Thursday... Group A. England. Head coach: Tom Coyd. RLWC news blog | Men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures |...
SkySports

Kevin Proctor: Wakefield Trinity sign former New Zealand international for 2023 Super League season

Former New Zealand Test forward Kevin Proctor has joined Wakefield Trinity for the 2023 Betfred Super League season. The 33-year-old back row was considering retiring from the game after being sacked by NRL club Gold Coast Titans in July for posting a video of himself on social media vaping in the CommBank Stadium toilets during a game in which he was not playing.
SkySports

Gowel Road takes advantage for Nigel Twiston-Davies as Goshen disappoints on chase debut at Ascot

Gowel Road ran out an easy winner of the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase as Goshen failed to fire on his fencing bow at Ascot. All eyes were on the Gary Moore-trained Goshen - who suffered a famously unlucky last-flight mishap in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle when well clear - as he set out in a new sphere, with Jamie Moore's mount the 11-8 favourite in a four-runner contest.

