ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Wave FC Collects Major NWSL Awards –Stoney As Coach of Year, Girma As Rookie, Defender of Year

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNEEh_0iqRhWxX00
Naomi Girma (center) clears the ball in a July match against Chicago Red Stars. San Diego Wave courtesy photo

Their season may be over, but the honors continue to flow in for the San Diego Wave FC.

Head coach Casey Stoney has been named Coach of the Year by the National Women’s Soccer League, while centerback Naomi Girma received two awards – Rookie of the Year and Defender of the Year.

Girma is the only NWSL player to secure two individual end-of-year awards in a rookie season.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Girma was a steady presence on the Wave FC backline, finishing the regular season with 95 clearances, 24 interceptions and 20 tackles in 20 games. The San Jose native also registered 176 recoveries and led all league defenders in possessions won in the defensive half.

North Carolina Courage forward Diana Ordóñez and Portland Thorns FC midfielder Sam Coffey finished second and third in the rookie voting.

Stoney, meanwhile, learned the good news about her honor via her young son (see video below).

She established the Wave, despite being an expansion club, as one of the top teams in the league, leading the team to a 4-1-0 record in its opening five matches. The team went on to end the regular season with a top-three finish and a 10-6-6 record.

Wave FC featured one of the league’s top-ranked defenses, allowing just 21 goals in 22 matches, and outscoring opponents 32-20. Stoney also helped cement the club’s place in NWSL history as the first expansion side to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season.

Stoney is also one of the two head coaches since 2014 to record 10 regular season wins in a first full season with the league.

A former player and captain for the English National Team, Stoney joined the NWSL as San Diego’s first head coach in 2021. She had served as head coach of Manchester United in the Women’s Super League.

OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey finished second in the voting, while Kansas City Current head coach Matt Potter came in third.

Alex Morgan, who won the league’s Golden Boot earlier this month, finished second in MVP voting to Portland Thorns FC attacker Sophia Smith. Smith trailed only Morgan in the Golden Boot race. North Carolina Courage forward Debinha was third.

The list of finalists for the awards was decided after a preliminary round of voting by owners, general managers, coaches, players and media. In the final round, fans joined the other groups.

Wave FC’s inaugural season ended Sunday in a league semi-final, when Portland defeated San Diego 2-1. Portland takes on the Kansas City Current for the championship at 5 p.m Saturday in Washington D.C.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

MarketInk: San Diego’s InnoVision Marketing Group Launches Hispanic Division

San Diego-based InnoVision Marketing Group announced it has formed InnoVision Espanol, an in-house division that will offer digital media, traditional media, web development, design, public relations and film production services. InnoVision Espanol will serve businesses and brands wanting to reach the Hispanic community and Hispanic-oriented clients and companies, a statement said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Symphony Makes $125M Fundraising Goal, Including Support for New Rady Shell

The San Diego Symphony has reached the goal for its two-year, $125 million fundraising campaign to support arts and community programs. That included construction of the outdoor Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, improvement of the infrastructure of Copley Symphony Hall, stabilization funding during COVID closures, and wide-ranging artistic initiatives for San Diego’s diverse communities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

‘Building Bridges’ Amid Crisis: San Diego’s 23rd Asian Film Festival Begins Thursday

Halloween may be over, but film lovers will be able to dig into a bowl full of eye-candy this week as the 23rd annual San Diego Asian Film Festival kicks off on Thursday. “After three years of reimagining our festival, Pac Arts remains committed to sharing the stories of Asia, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders around the world” says Henry Manayan, executive director of the Pacific Arts Movement.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Retail Poised for Growth with 7 New Projects in Pipeline, Mostly in South County

The overall vacancy rate for San Diego retailers was a “very healthy” 5.0% in the last quarter, down from 6.3% a year ago, according to an analysis of the local market. The sector showed a strong 342,000 square feet of occupancy growth in the quarter, for a total 885,000-square-feet increase in 2022, Cushman & Wakefield noted in its Marketbeat report.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Prevention Is the Missing Piece in San Diego’s Struggle Against Homelessness

Since December 2020, the city of San Diego has massively increased efforts to address and reduce homelessness. My City Council colleagues and I have partnered with Mayor Todd Gloria to significantly increase the supply of shelter beds, we’ve purchased hotels that have been converted into temporary homes for people experiencing homelessness, and we’ve budgeted millions to alleviate the suffering of those on the streets and the corresponding impacts neighbors often experience when people are living on sidewalks or in canyons. Our partners on the County Board of Supervisors have also invested more and expanded their efforts in an unprecedented way.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Third Victim of Fatal Mission Beach Traffic Crash Was Nevada Woman, 59

Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diegans Can Name City’s New Mini Electric Street Sweeper

San Diegans are being given the chance to name the city’s new electric mini street sweeper, with the suggestion box open until Nov. 10, it was announced Thursday. The city’s stormwater department will paint the mini sweeper blue as part of its Think Blue San Diego public outreach and education initiative. Over the next two weeks, San Diegans can help choose a name by following the city of San Diego and Think Blue on social media, including Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. They can also email thinkblue@sandiego.gov to submit suggestions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Report: San Diego Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple Probed over China Ties

Self-driving truck startup TuSimple Holdings is being investigated by the FBI, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Committee on Foreign Investment about its relationship with China-backed Hydron, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The officials are looking at whether San Diego-based TuSimple and its executives, specially Chief Executive Xiaodi...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy