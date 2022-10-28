Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Uses Synthetic Patient Data To Simulate A Machine Learning Enabled Learning Health System (LHS)

Read full article on original website
Top AI Tools/Platforms To Perform Machine Learning ML Model Monitoring
Machine Learning Model Monitoring is the operational stage that follows model deployment in the machine learning lifecycle. It comprises keeping an eye out for changes in the ML models, such as model deterioration, data drift, and idea drift, and ensuring that the model is still performing well. Many model monitoring software tools are available to monitor these models’ changes. Let us look at some of the most helpful ML model monitoring tools.
Latest Computer Vision Research Proposes ‘NeRFPlayer,’ A Streamable Dynamic Scene Representation with Decomposed Neural Radiance Fields
Using Neural Radiance Fields (NeRF) to represent scenes has made strides in 3D reconstruction and analysis. After a brief training period, high-fidelity real-time depiction of real-world locations is possible. The rendering engine can accurately model situations as small as a cell and as large as a metropolis or even a black hole using just a few real-world RGB photos. NeRF has succeeded in static scenarios, but expanding it to handle dynamic scenes is still challenging. NeRF’s 5D representation, which consists of 3D location x, y, and z and 2D viewing direction, is non-trivial because of the following two factors. First, the supervisory signal for a spatiotemporal point (x, y, z, t) is sparser compared to a fixed point.
Google AI Research Proposes A Deep Learning Based Video Compression Method Using GANs For Detail Synthesis and Propagation
The development in display technologies and the never stopping increase in video content popularity have resulted in a significant demand for video compression to save on storage and bandwidth costs. The compression is done by exploiting the similarity among the video frames. This is possible because most of the content...
A New MLOps System Called ALaaS (Active-Learning-as-a-Service) Adopts the Philosophy of Machine-Learning-as-Service and Implements a Server-Client Architecture
Data-centric AI is a new topic focusing on engineering data to create AI applications using off-the-shelf machine learning (ML) models. Previous efforts have primarily focused on model-centric AI in a static context. In this scenario, 1) data collection and engineering are completed, 2) and the primary goal is continuously improving ML models to attain excellent performance on test sets. However, real-world AI applications face increasingly complex circumstances that model-centric AI cannot fully solve. For example, researchers must devote a significant amount of effort to data preparation, which includes data labeling, error detection, and so on.
