Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Uses Synthetic Patient Data To Simulate A Machine Learning Enabled Learning Health System (LHS)

Using Neural Radiance Fields (NeRF) to represent scenes has made strides in 3D reconstruction and analysis. After a brief training period, high-fidelity real-time depiction of real-world locations is possible. The rendering engine can accurately model situations as small as a cell and as large as a metropolis or even a black hole using just a few real-world RGB photos. NeRF has succeeded in static scenarios, but expanding it to handle dynamic scenes is still challenging. NeRF’s 5D representation, which consists of 3D location x, y, and z and 2D viewing direction, is non-trivial because of the following two factors. First, the supervisory signal for a spatiotemporal point (x, y, z, t) is sparser compared to a fixed point.

1 DAY AGO