Read full article on original website
Related
Flip Out Over Pancakes for PIE
NEW BERN, N.C. — New Bern, North Carolina’s Colonial Capital, literally transforms into a wonderland the entire Christmas season. Streetlights and storefronts are decorated, and the community comes together to create a magical time for kids young and old. Amidst the busy bustle, Adam and Candice Simmons, owners of a downtown New Bern landmark, Morgan’s […]
newbernnow.com
The Great Fire of 1922 — Most Devastating Fire in New Bern’s History
It was the most devastating fire in our history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. And it was 100 years ago on Dec. 1, 2022. A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a whole weekend of events to help us learn and remember.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 29, 30 & 31
Carolyn Gibson Lauffer, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 4 at 2:00 PM at the Buies Creek Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend. She was a longtime resident of Emerald Isle and enjoyed living near the ocean. Bessie...
‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Veterans Day Parade canceled; other event slated for Nov. 5
MOREHEAD CITY — Due to a lack of volunteers, the Veterans Day Parade in Morehead City, traditionally held the Saturday before the holiday, is canceled. Instead, the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast will sponsor a Veteran Celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Train Depot in Morehead City. The event will be open to the public, especially to all veterans and their families.
newbernnow.com
Free Luncheon for Veterans, Spouses and Caregivers
The Craven County Veterans’ Council will host its annual Veterans Day Lunch on Nov. 11, 2022 at the Temple Baptist Church located at 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern, NC. his is a free lunch for all veterans and spouse or primary caregiver. The purpose of the luncheon is to honor the service and sacrifice of living veterans which includes the nearly 17,000 veterans of Craven County.
carolinacoastonline.com
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
WITN
WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered. Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group. The winning...
thewashingtondailynews.com
The day the giant camel came to town
I want to begin this week’s column by thanking the WDN readers for the wonderful responses some of my columns have received I truly love writing the column and reading some of the many questions I have received from people. Many have requested me to track down and investigate the stories they have heard growing up in the greater Washington area. A lot of these stories have been passed down as folklore and fanciful stories in many families for decades. When I get a request to find out if the stories are true, that inspires me to learn more about Washington’s history as well as find the origin of the stories.
jonescountync.gov
Jones County DSS – Special Meeting Notice
Pursuant to NC Gen. Stat. 143-318.12, the Jones County Department of Social. Services Board will call a special meeting at the Jones County DSS/Health. Department Conference Room located at 418 Hwy 58 N Unit D, Trenton, NC. 28585 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of.
WITN
The 21st annual Crystal Coast Band Classic hosted 22 teams from across the state
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Crystal Coast Band Classic hosted 22 high marching bands at Havelock High School competing to be the best all around. Seren Stout is a senior and performed at the competition with New Bern High School’s marching band for one of the last times. “Freaked...
publicradioeast.org
Erin Brockovich speaks out for justice for victims of toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune
A town hall meeting in Jacksonville, 7.7 miles from the main gate, addressed the years-long water contamination at Camp Lejeune, providing information for those impacted and introducing advocates for those people. In attendance, perhaps one of the best-known fighters for clean water and for holding organizations accountable for water contamination,...
People & Places: Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — History is all around us in Eastern North Carolina. One spot in Pitt County is where you can see firsthand how people lived more than 100 years ago. A trip to the Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum is a journey through time, most certainly worthy of your time. “They’re not […]
North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
WITN
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean Sea
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Lisa formed over the Caribbean Sea Monday. Lisa has maximum winds of 40 mph and is moving to the west at 14 mph. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica, however the center of the storm is likely to pass well south of the island. The system is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching Central America with Belize currently on target for a landfall Wednesday night.
WITN
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in New Bern
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians who tried their luck in Monday’s Powerball drawing won big prizes as the jackpot continues to increase, reaching $1.2 billion for Wednesday’s drawing. In Monday’s drawing, three lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 including...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Aurora restaurant owner assaulted and robbed
The owner of Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant, 75, was assaulted and robbed during the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 24. The assault occurred when he arrived at the restaurant located on Highway 33 in Aurora. According to Beaufort County Crime Stoppers, two men anticipated the owner’s arrival then assaulted and robbed them.
'I saw him breathing': NC woman wants answers after claiming first responders wrongfully declared stepfather dead twice
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina family is searching for answers after a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead by first responders was later seen breathing with cardiac activity. Yuwanda Matthewson said she believes first responders could have done more to save her stepfather James Purvis. Purvis was found...
Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Delayed justice served: Onslow County man who sacrificed his 13-month-old daughter gets 40 years in prison
JACKSONVILLE - An Onslow County man, who sacrificed his 13-month-old daughter and has served the past seven years in pretrial confinement, pleaded guilty and will serve a minimum of 40 years behind bars. Anthony Young, 44, of Richlands entered Onslow County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to accept a plea-arranged sentence...
Comments / 0