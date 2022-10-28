ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Mekhi Garner one of several upperclassmen gaining draft hype

By Tyler Nettuno
 4 days ago
We’ve seen a lot of players fail to live up to expectations at their new schools in the transfer portal era. LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner is not one of these cases.

Garner made a name for himself at Louisiana under former coach Billy Napier, and he was one of the top available players in the transfer portal this offseason. Even with high expectations coming in, he’s exceeded pretty much all of them.

He’s developed into arguably LSU’s best defensive back and one of the SEC’s top corners this fall. The fifth-year junior could be playing his way into a high draft position next spring.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy had high praise for Garner on Twitter, and Nagy and On3’s Matt Zenitz listed him among players who are gaining significant draft buzz as the season progresses.

The secondary was one of the biggest areas of concern on the roster when coach Brian Kelly took the LSU job, and he had to do a lot of work in the portal to rebuild it. Garner has proven to be one of the most impactful additions, and he could find himself playing on Sundays after a breakout season in Baton Rouge.

